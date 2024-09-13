The Wrecking Crew’ Film Production To Take Place In Auckland

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is thrilled to announce that Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland will be the main shooting location for the highly anticipated Amazon MGM Studios production, The Wrecking Crew.

The film boasts a star-studded international cast, including action heroes Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones, Fast X), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune) and Temuera Morrison (Once Were Warriors, Aquaman), and is helmed by award-winning director Ángel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle).

The Wrecking Crew production is expected to contribute significantly to the local economy and speaks to a thriving screen sector in Auckland, currently valued at $1.7 billion and providing 8,400 jobs to the region*. The international production expects to hire more than 1400 local cast, crew, and extras. Additionally, Auckland's world-class skilled workforce of crew and technicians will add tremendous value to the production. The region will see a significant boost to local businesses for location costs and services such as accommodation providers, hospitality, construction, and transportation.

Screen Auckland, the region's film office and division of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, will provide extensive support throughout filming, facilitating film permits and ensuring smooth operations for both the production, local businesses, community organisations and the public.

The film will be shot extensively throughout Tāmaki Makaurau, using iconic locations across the city centre and wider region, transforming public spaces, roads, and tunnels into sensational cinematic backdrops. This international spotlight will showcase Auckland's diverse architecture, landscapes, and vibrant culture.

The influx of international productions, such as The Wrecking Crew, signifies a surge in demand, and a boost in activity for Auckland's screen sector. These major productions contribute significantly to the local economy through international spending, raising Auckland's global profile and attracting future tourism.

Nick Hill, Chief Executive at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says “We are delighted with the role Auckland’s screen industry has played in securing this incredible production. This will underscore Auckland's growing reputation as a world-class filming destination. We look forward to welcoming Amazon MGM Studios and the entire production to Tāmaki Makaurau, and to ensuring they have a special and memorable experience in our vibrant and thriving region.”

The arrival of The Wrecking Crew is a testament to Auckland's dynamic screen industry, with its stunning landscapes, skilled workforce, and commitment to excellence. Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is set to cement its reputation as a leading player in the global film scene.

Notes:

*Infometrics, 2024.

About Tātaki Auckland Unlimited

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economic and cultural agency committed to making the region a desirable place to live, work, visit, invest and do business.

About Screen Auckland

Screen Auckland, a division of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, is the regional film office for Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. It works behind the scenes to support local and international projects – attracting great productions to work in the region, while facilitating filming through its expert knowledge, services and contacts.

© Scoop Media

