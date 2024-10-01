A Decade Of Loading Docs Culminates In A Tenth Season

Ignite your imagination with six new LOADING DOCS films.

Loading Docs: The Tenth Collection presents six visually stunning short documentaries that highlight the best of New Zealand storytelling.

A Decade of Excellence

This year, Loading Docs celebrates a decade of storytelling excellence. This milestone reaffirms its position as New Zealand’s premier platform for short documentaries, highlighting its ongoing commitment to nurturing unique storytellers and voices. Since 2014, Loading Docs has supported nearly 200 filmmakers, offering a collaborative space that has resulted in documentaries resonating locally and internationally. With over 19 million views to date, Loading Docs demonstrates that bold, authentic stories from Aotearoa continue to captivate audiences.

Season 10: Diverse, Daring and Dynamic

From a heart-pounding battle to protect ancient trees to a tender quest for extraterrestrial contact, this collection reflects the diversity of New Zealand storytelling. As a collection of films, it speaks to universal themes of social and environmental responsibility, connection to whenua, whānau and unity.

The power of the collection was fully revealed at a sold-out premiere at the Hollywood Avondale last week. Audiences experienced a range of emotions; from erupting in laughter to shedding tears throughout the evening. Viewers were amazed at how much depth and meaning could be conveyed in such a short amount of time. Season 10 reinforces Loading Docs’ role as the go-to platform for short documentaries, with each film standing out while contributing to the celebration of our shared stories.

Six films. One milestone collection.

“Reflecting on the journey from the spark of an idea to a global platform, it’s been extraordinary to witness how Loading Docs has grown over the past ten years," says Founder and Executive Producer, Julia Parnell.

"Initially, we dreamed of showcasing Aotearoa’s short documentaries to both local and global audiences, and today, that dream has far exceeded our expectations. These films have broken new ground in storytelling and built a strong community of filmmakers committed to telling stories that are uniquely Kiwi and universally relatable. This collection is a testament to their boldness, creativity, and the collective belief that short documentaries can create lasting impact. I’m proud and humbled to see how far we’ve come”

With support from NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho, and the New Zealand Film Commission, the Loading Docs initiative continues to empower storytellers to bring their visions to life, helping to shape the future of documentary filmmaking in New Zealand.

