SĀMOANA: A Concert Celebration Of Samoan Resilience To Be Held In London Next Month

Mana Arts presents SĀMOANA - a musical celebration of Samoan resilience at the Princess Alexandra Hall - Royal Over Seas League in London on Friday, November 22, 2024 from 7-9pm.

The word Sāmoana represents the essence of the Samoan islands and Samoan people. The arrival of Europeans in Sāmoa saw major changes for the locals. Samoa became a colony of Germany, then the United Kingdom and New Zealand before gaining independence in 1962.

Award-winning NZ born Samoan baritone singer Benson Wilson (from the villages of Sāoluafata, Apia, Si'umu, Fagali'i and Sālēlologa) has Auckland and Hawkes Bay roots and is now based in the UK. He says, "Samoa is hosting the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) this month. We have gone from a former colony to welcoming the Commonwealth aiga (family) to our island home. Here in London, the Royal Commonwealth Society is supporting Sāmoana, to help us share the music, language and culture of Sāmoa and those nations that have impacted our history, culture and family bloodlines."

Sāmoa is the furthest country that was colonised by Germany. The effects of German occupation remain today within the genealogy of the Samoan families of German descent and the enduring influence of German cuisine. A selection of German classical music will be shared during Sāmoana. To celebrate the resilience of Sāmoa during the challenging years of British and New Zealand occupancy, popular art songs, folk songs and waiata Māori (Māori songs) will be shared. Traditional Samoan music will then represent more than 60 years of Samoan independence and political stability.

"The evening will be a look back at the recent history of Samoa," said Wilson. "But even before the palagi (Europeans) came to our islands, we have always been resilient people. This is our love letter to the land of our parents and grandparents. We want people here in London to learn more about us and for the next generation of Samoans coming through to know our history. It hasn't always been a good time for our people. My family was involved in the Mau Movement, the movement for Samoan independence. It was because of the commitment of that generation that we are able to thrive and succeed as Samoans today."

Participating artists include talented Samoan diaspora performers: soprano singer Aivale Cole, soprano Isabella Moore, baritone Benson Wilson, dancer and artist Hanalee Aroha Vaine, guitarist Alex Heather and artist Luana Asiata.

