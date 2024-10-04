Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mashd N Kutcher Release New Dance Record ‘Across The Tracks’ Out Now

Friday, 4 October 2024, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Xposed Media

'Across The Tracks' sees the sentiment of Motown and the sounds of Hip Hop sampling come together in a high energy dance floor filler. 

Lyrically the track is about the excitement and risk of breaking out of the comfort zone, having the ambition and drive to make it up out of your town, take on the world beyond and make it ‘Across the Tracks.'

In addition to music releases and touring, Mashd N Kutcher is a regular name within online pop culture, with an audience of over 2 million+ on social networks. Mashd N Kutcher have collaborated with and have featured alongside top tier talent, including world champion athletes, popular media personalities, entertainers, globally recognised brands, products and services.

 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Xposed Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 