Mashd N Kutcher Release New Dance Record ‘Across The Tracks’ Out Now

'Across The Tracks' sees the sentiment of Motown and the sounds of Hip Hop sampling come together in a high energy dance floor filler.

Lyrically the track is about the excitement and risk of breaking out of the comfort zone, having the ambition and drive to make it up out of your town, take on the world beyond and make it ‘Across the Tracks.'

In addition to music releases and touring, Mashd N Kutcher is a regular name within online pop culture, with an audience of over 2 million+ on social networks. Mashd N Kutcher have collaborated with and have featured alongside top tier talent, including world champion athletes, popular media personalities, entertainers, globally recognised brands, products and services.

