Georgia Lines Cinema Tour

Join Georgia Lines for a captivating solo performance in an intimate cinema setting.

Performing songs from her critically acclaimed, #1 debut album The Rose of Jericho and favourites from her back catalog.

"I am beyond excited to announce my cinema tour in November. It’s going to be very special! I can’t wait to play the songs from my album in their rawest form - with just me and my keyboard in a very intimate and unique setting", says Georgia.

These solo shows offer fans the rare opportunity to connect deeply with her artistry in an up-close and personal setting, within boutique cinemas.

Georgia Lines has won four Aotearoa Music Awards, including Best Pop Artist in 2024 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2023. Her debut album, *The Rose Of Jericho*, hit #1 on the New Zealand Album charts.

With over 10 million streams across platforms, her singles The Letter and Wayside topped airplay charts, and The Letter was a Silver Scroll Award finalist in 2024.

She has toured internationally and supported acts like Pentatonix and George Ezra and New Zealand Icons Bic Runga and Brooke Fraser.

