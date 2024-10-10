New Zealand Red Hot Favourites As Group B Gets Underway At FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Christopher Malili

Four months ago, Darren Bazeley’s New Zealand All Whites swept to OFC Men’s Nations Cup success at VFF Freshwater Stadium in Port Vila. New Zealand has returned for their FIFA World Cup 2026™ Oceania Qualifiers opener against Tahiti tomorrow, with a stronger squad, led by their Premier League striker Chris Wood.

In June New Zealand dispatched Sam Garcia’s Tahiti side 5-0 in the semi-finals of the OFC Men’s Nations Cup.

But coach Darren Bazeley is reading little into that result ahead of his side’s opening Group B encounter.

“They have had a bit of time to prep, we are a little bit different as a squad and they have had a couple of changes. The challenge for us is to produce a performance and get a result,” Bazeley said.

With European-based players in the New Zealand squad only arriving in Port Vila on Tuesday and Wednesday, acclimatisation has been a challenge for the New Zealanders.

“We’ve got good players, and they are used to travelling and playing in different environments, so we are not using it as an excuse, it’s difficult the players in Europe turning up with the travel and time differences but there’s no excuses they are professionals," Bazeley said.

Garcia, for his part, is embracing the underdog tag saying his side has nothing to lose.

"The difference is we played out qualifications for the semi-finals in Suva and then we travelled a lot to reach Port Vila, and we hadn't played on the pitch before the semi-final in June. Last time we arrived with several games players and some players were injured and sick and we didn't reach our full potential then. So, we hope to be able to show up for the game to come." Garcia said.

Tahiti will come up against Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood, who scored his fourth goal of the English Premier League season last weekend against Chelsea.

But Tahiti’s captain Teaonui Tehau is unfazed.

“Chris Wood is a great player in Oceania but in the end, he remains a human after all with two feet, two hands and a head and we will play against him like anyone we play football against and there is respect but no pressure.” Tehau said.

Vanuatu meets Samoa on Saturday with coach Juliano Schmeling confident his side has prepared well and is stronger than when they reached the OFC Men’s Nations Cup final in June.

“We understand the pressure playing at home in the first match, but we understand Samoa want to impress, not just us but the competition. But we need to bring the pressure that can help us during the game, especially the enjoyment and it’s something we have been working on in the squad,” Schmeling said.

Talismanic captain Brian Kaltak believes the Vanuatu squad is stronger than when it reached the OFC Nations Cup final in June.

Samoa has left it late to arrive in Port Vila, on the ground less than 48 hours before kick-off, but coach Jess Ibrom is not concerned.

“Preparation has gone very well with two warm up games against Fiji behind closed doors and Lautoka FC. We look forward to arriving into Port Villa today.”

FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers

Match Day 1

Friday, October 11 (local kick-off time)

New Zealand v Tahiti, 1pm

Saturday October 12 (local kick off time)

Vanuatu v Samoa, 2pm

