Rhythm And Alps 2024 Unveils Its Second Epic Lineup

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 5:10 pm
Press Release: The Label

Kicking off 2025 right, the iconic Rhythm and Alps is back for its 14th year, bringing the ultimate New Year’s festival experience in the heart of the South Island. It’s set to be the biggest event yet.

Gates will open on December 30 for two jam-packed days of legendary talent with 10,000 attendees expected and over 6,000 campers ready to soak up the vibes.

The 2024 festival boasts one of its most impressive lineups yet, and today’s announcement features more fire acts hitting the stage;

LIME CORDIALE will bring their infectious Aussie vibe and catchy tunes, while Aotearoa’s MONTELL2099 is set to drop dance-floor-packing beats. UK jungle legend CLIPZ will mix bass-heavy bangers with irresistible hooks. Melbourne-based via Aotearoa producer and DJ, AROHA will light up the decks and Lebanese-Australian HUMAN MOVEMENT will serve up forward-thinking dance music inspired by UK Garage, '90s House, and old-school rave.

File Photo (Photo/Supplied)

Get ready for the scandaliser from down under, mystery girl JUICY ROMANCE, along with Australia's MINCY, known for her heavy, fast, bass-focused underground sound and ANAÏS from Bristol's heavy wubs, hearty subs, and relentless energy.

South Island represent! From Dunedin, THE BEATNIKS will deliver their catchy alt-rock, while Christchurch’s Dig The Gig UC R&A's Arena Stage Award for 2024 SINGLE MALT will bring their brand of pop surf rock.

These acts join some of the biggest names in music today, including chart-topping EDM-pop sensation BECKY HILL, who will perform an exclusive Aotearoa festival set. English DJ and RAM Records co-founder ANDY C, along with local D&B heavyweights SHAPESHIFTER, who are celebrating their 25-year anniversary,

This year, Rhythm and Alps is taking things to a whole new level. With two new stages, and some thrilling site additions - this is R&A as you've never seen it before!

Alongside delivering a dynamic and immersive musical experience, R&A is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community atmosphere. The dedication to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all sets this fest apart, as they continue to bring together good humans for an epic two-day party.

Embrace the festival spirit at R&A, the crown jewel of the South! With a lineup that features a mix of global and local talent in an unforgettable setting, Rhythm and Alps is not just a festival – it’s THE destination to ring in 2025.

Secure your Two-Day Festival and Camping Tickets today at rhythmandalps.co.nz and be part of the ultimate New Year’s celebration.

