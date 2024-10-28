Underwire NZ Call Out Green-washing With Greener

Underwire (Photo/Supplied)

‘Greener’ is the new single from Wellington, New Zealand alt-rock five-piece Underwire, dedicated to the people of Ōtepoti (Dunedin). A no-holds-barred protest song, with slamming hooks and a chanted anthem for a chorus, ‘Greener’ calls out green-washing in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation; and the tide of forest slash that brought to light the folly of offset schemes without action, and a culture of profit before people. Recorded and produced by Scott Seabright, ‘Greener’ brings new textures to the band’s developing sound, and swaggers with the influence of the Stooges and psychobilly. ‘Greener’ was recently featured as Song of the Day on The 13th Floor, and has received high praise from Flash-Trax.

Underwire formed in 2010, from the collision of Clash and Pixies covers bands, Wazzo Clash and Proxies. In their current lineup the band also features members of Wazzo Ghoti, Shanakie, and Head Like a Hole. Underwire play like they mean it, with a distinctly fun, stormy, alt-rock sound – with hints of surf punk, garage rock, swampy blues, and psychobilly.

Photo/Supplied

Founding members Johnny Mills (guitar, vocals), Jane Brimblecombe (vocals), and Mark ‘Spike’ Roxburgh (guitar) regrouped in 2020, powered along to new heights by the legendary Mark Hamill (HLAH, Demoniac, Disjecta Membra) on drums, and the very talented Steve Tremewan on bass. The re-boot drew forth a whole new set of songs, captured in recordings at Massey School of Music in 2021, re-mastered by production legend Scott Seabright, then released through 2023 with the help of label Plastic Groove HQ. A recording session with Scott Seabright in late 2023 has fed more single releases through 2024, with ‘Gloves Off’ in March, and ‘Greener’ in late September.

‘Greener’ by Underwire is available now from Bandcamp, and streaming on Spotify and all the usual digital music platforms.

