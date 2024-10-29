NextGen New Zealand Championship Details Announced

Fri, Oct 18, 2024

Image : The future stars of the 68th NZ Grand Prix at Highlands in 2024 /Shots By TayB

The New Zealand summer of motorsport is about to have a green light with the National Racing Group Promotions introducing the NextGen New Zealand Championship.

For generations, Motorsport New Zealand’s Premier Race Championship lead by the Toyota Racing Series (now Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Series) has played host to some of the world’s most talented up-and-coming drivers.

Competitors, including Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda, Matt Payne, Thomas Randle, and Liam Lawson, among many others, have honed their skills over the New Zealand summer before going on to accomplish great things.

The new promoters are focused on driving the championship forward and positioning it as the world’s best development series.

It doesn’t stop there.

NextGen isn’t just focused on drivers. It promises to play its part in creating a thriving motorsport industry for the Next Generation.

That includes any stakeholders within the sport, from sponsors to mechanics, engineers, volunteers, media, and fans.

The premier race championship strives to celebrate fantastic racing as well as being a motorsport entertainment showcase to capture new fans and partners to the sport.

With a focus on fan entertainment, the team want to make the behind-the-scenes activities, grid walks, track walks, and meet-and-greet opportunities with drivers accessible to all fans coming to the tracks this summer, giving them a taste of their own real-life, up-close ‘Drive to Survive’ experience.

On the track, New Zealand’s top racing categories will battle it out, with competitors from around the world set to grace our tracks as they climb the rungs on the motorsport ladder to reach their desired series, be it Formula 1, IndyCar, Supercars, or elsewhere.

The five-round Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship headlines five straight weekends of competition through January and February, culminating with the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands on February 7-9.

Other categories set to feature in select events within the seven-round, NextGen New Zealand Championship which visits five circuits up and down New Zealand, include the Bridgestone GR86, Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, NEXEN TYRE Mazda Racing Series, Pirelli Porsche, GTRNZ, Napa Auto Parts New Zealand Formula Ford Championship, and Super V8s.

The SIXT Historic GP at Taupo International Motorsport Park, Round 2 of the NextGen season calendar, also features V8 Thunder Saloons, historic saloon cars, muscle cars, Touring cars, and F5000, in addition to the greatest-ever gathering of Formula Atlantics.

“We’ve had a very short lead time – in July, we were appointed as promoter, and we’ve been very fortunate to bring together an excellent team of talented and experienced individuals really quickly who are driven to take NextGen through the next purple patch in New Zealand motorsport” says group CEO Josie Spillane.

“Our NextGen team and vision is about embracing talent and introducing Kiwi fans to future stars who are being made right here in New Zealand, whether homegrown or from abroad.

“We want the fans to be involved and to experience the highs and lows of the sport. When you know the personalities, you are invested in the competition. I’ve no doubt we will have heroes and villains, tantrums and tiaras, and all the excitement that comes with high-pressure competition – it’s very addictive and highly entertaining!”

“We are delighted to welcome SIXT, Alliance Services, and Dayle ITM as sponsors. We immensely thank them for their unwavering support and commitment towards being part of the Next Generation of motorsport entertainment and I’ve no doubt we’ve several more announcements to come!”

Spillane and the NextGen team are excited about the challenge and determined to give it the group's 101% commitment – a reputation they are now renowned for.

Tickets for Round 1 of the NextGen New Zealand Championship at Taupo International Motorsport Park on November 22-24 are now on sale. Tickets for all 2025 events will go on sale later in November.

Kids under 16 are free at all rounds.

Further information, including weekend schedules, further sponsors, and an exciting broadcast deal will be released in the coming weeks.

2024/25 NextGen New Zealand Championship Calendar

Nov 22-24 NextGen NZ ChampionshipTaupo Season Opener Taupo International Motorsport Park Jan 10-12 SIXT Taupo Historic GP Taupo International Motorsport Park Jan 17-19 Alliance Services Hampton Downs International Hampton Downs Jan 24-26 NextGen NZ Championship Manfeild International Manfeild Jan 31-Feb 2 NextGen NZ Championship Teretonga Park International Teretonga Park Feb 7-9 69thNew Zealand Grand Prix Highlands Highlands Motorsport Park Mar 21-23 DAYLE ITM Hampton Downs Grand Finale Hampton Downs

About NextGen

NextGen is Motorsport New Zealand’s premiere Race Championship, which is focused on celebrating talent, developing drivers, captivating fans and is focused on being sustainable, successful and surprising.

The championship starts on 22nd November with the NextGen NZ ChampionshipTaupo Season Openerand concludes on the 23 March at the DAYLE ITM Hampton Downs Grand Finale. It takes in five circuits over New Zealand: Taupo, Hampton Downs, Manfeild, Teretonga Park and Highlands Motorsport Park.

The Featured Categories are the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, Bridgestone GR86, Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, NEXEN TYRE Mazda Racing Series, Pirelli Porsche, GTRNZ, Napa Auto Parts New Zealand Formula Ford Championship, and Super V8s.

The NextGen team welcomes industry stalwarts Paul Fallon (General Manager, Operations), Gary Lathrope (Sporting Manager), Mike Marsden (Sponsorship and Sales Manager), and Martin Collins (category manager), with experienced Broadcaster David Tunnicliffe (Head of Broadcast). NextGen also welcomes Paula Buchannan as Events and Logistics Manager, Caitlyn Day as Race Secretary and Rachel Lister as Marketing Manager.

