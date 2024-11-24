blindr Releases Their New Single ‘Give It’

Auckland, Friday 22 November – blindr releases their new single “Give It”.

The track was produced, mixed and mastered, by Zorran Mendonsa, predominantly known for his work with Kiwi rock and metal acts such as Devilskin, Alien Weaponry, Crooked Royals and Shepherds Reign.

“We’re pushing the boat out into heavier waters, a whole new sound from what you’ve come to expect from blindr” shares singer and guitarist Bill Caldwell. “This new single is darker and has more grit than any other sound we have explored before. We’ve called on many different influences in pulling it together.”

“Along with many other songs in the works, ‘Give It’ was written in our home studio. Conveniently, the band fell into a shared living situation two years ago and we’ve been writing ever since. This single was one of the first songs written together, in our flat… and it just stuck. We’ve taken the song to cities across New Zealand, it’s seen some great moments and it is a high point of our live show - these moments are what we live for. The production of this song opened our minds to the fact - there are no rules. Since it was written, we’ve become more experimental, more well-rounded, and maybe a little tougher too. We’re excited to see the effects of this ‘change of pace’ tune, ‘Give It’”

‘Give It’ is now available on your favourite streaming services including Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Give It Single Release Party - Saturday 23 November 2024 - 605 Morningside Drinkery

To celebrate the release of Give It, blindr are taking out to the mighty Morningside for an intimate single release party at the iconic 605 Morningside Drinkery on Saturday 23 November 2024. Limited General Admission tickets are still available for $10 from undertheradar.co.nz

About blindr:

blindr are Bill Caldwell, Blake Woodfield, Charlie McCracken and Jack Power. Based in Auckland, New Zealand, blindr pushes the sonic boundaries of the modern pop-punk scene with their high-energy and melody-driven sound. blindr’s relentless drive and dynamic stage show have made them a mainstay of the live circuit, with performances that are raw, infectious and charismatic. With a string of releases lined up for the back end of 2024, blindr have taken their unique brand of pop-punk from the stage to the studio with the aim of connecting audiences across the globe.

© Scoop Media

