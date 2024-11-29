Presale: The D4 - NZ Tour 2025 | News: The Others Way Festival Is Tomorrow!

“One of the greatest Kiwi live bands...” Graham Reid, Elsewhere. / Supplied

Louder, wilder, and more combustible than ever, NZ’s finest punk n’ rollers, The D4, will be hitting home shores this coming February / March. They will be celebrating the FIRST EVER VINYL pressing of sophomore album Out Of My Head dropping February 7, 2025 via Warner Music.

The D4 are running hot from a riotous, untamed tour across their spiritual stomping ground of Japan, and are now primed to explode back onto the local stage. With appearances at Kickdown Festival, opening for Shihad on their final tour, a mighty double header with notorious stench rockers Head Like A Hole, and headline shows at favourite haunts.

Rock'n'roll fans will be treated to their notorious and incendiary live performances, replete with a reputation for amplifiers catching on fire and sweat dripping from the ceiling. Expect the powerhouse show to include the classics ‘Rock'n'Roll Motherfucker’, ‘Sake Bomb’, ‘What I Want’, ‘Party’, ‘Come On!’, ‘Get Loose’ and ‘Ladies Man’ amongst a high octane set that will include a slew of NEVER BEFORE HEARD MATERIAL!

This is your chance to see the band LIVE. A full force, sonic assault!!!

Presale starts: 10am, Friday 29 November

General on sale: 10am, Monday 2 December

THE OTHERS WAY FESTIVAL IS TOMORROW

Tāmaki Makaurau's favourite street party returns to take over the Karangahape Road precinct on Saturday November 30, 2024.

Image/Supplied

International heavyweights such as Parquet Courts co-frontman A. Savage, Canadian multi-instrumentalist and gifted songster Andy Shauf, LA-based duo Dean & Britta performing the songs of seminal US indie band Galaxie 500, Australian groove-merchants Mildlife, and Swedish electronic music producer Olof Dreijer (also known as one half of The Knife); as well as performances from Aotearoa favourites Ladi6, Ladyhawke, Dam Native, Princess Chelsea & The Dream Warriors, Halfqueen, Theia, Mokomokai, SJD, Voom & so, so much more.

