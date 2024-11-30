The Veils Release Second Single ‘O Fortune Teller’

The Veils are an English/New Zealand band fronted by singer and songwriter Finn Andrews. ‘O Fortune Teller’ is the second single from their seventh studio album, ‘Asphodels’ - due for release on January 24th, 2025 on V2 Records / Banished From The Universe.

“I think this song is about the desire for knowledge of the future, but the fear of the weight of too much terrifying information,” says lead singer and songwriter Finn Andrews, “I imagine every songwriter has felt that their time on Earth was accompanied by uniquely glorious and horrific human activities, but surely this moment has to be up there? It’s a song about carrying a lot of fear and hope about the world around at the same time.”

Asphodels was recorded live to tape over five days at Roundhead Studios in Aotearoa New Zealand, in the spring of 2023. ‘I particularly love the string arrangements on this song; like spectres or fireflies or… something. It was recorded on an upright piano stuffed with felt to muffle the hammers which I think makes it feel particularly intimate.’

The Veils debut album The Runaway Found turned 20 last year which provided Andrews with a healthy dose of existential dread. “I feel as though this album is the end result of a now disconcertingly long career in music,” says Andrews. “I think after your 7th album, much like turning 40, you should really just stop counting. I’ve learned a lot along the way, which I suppose is the whole point, and I’ve really distilled it all into these 9 songs.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The album takes its name from the Ancient Greek flower of the Underworld, and lyrically, Andrews draws more from poets like Federico García Lorca, Ted Hughes or Louis MacNeice than he does from the well of more traditional rock and roll songwriters. The collaboration between Andrews and string arranger Victoria Kelly is also a central aspect to the record, and as with the band’s previous album …And Out Of The Void Came Love, Kelly plays a large role in bringing the songs to life. Andrews says “I really wanted the string arrangements to behave like another member of the band. We even fleshed the character out, like an actor playing a role. It’s this collaboration with Vic that is really at the centre of this record I think.”

The Veils made their glorious return to the stage in 2023/24 with sold out shows across Europe, North America & Australasia. The band will begin touring significantly again in support of Asphodels in early 2025.

Asphodels will be released on January 24, 2025 on V2 Records/ Banished From The Universe.

Preorders are now available from theveils.com/shop

A Brief History of The Veils

Since being signed to Rough Trade when lead singer Finn Andrews was 16 years old, The Veils have now released seven studio albums: The Runaway Found (2004), Nux Vomica (2006), Sun Gangs (2009), Time Stays, We Go (2013), Total Depravity (2016), ...And Out Of The Void Came Love (2023), Asphodels (2025). Finn’s debut solo album One Piece At A Time was released in 2019.

The Veils have toured consistently throughout their over twenty-year history and garnered a formidable reputation as one of the world’s greatest live bands. They have also been praised by film directors Paolo Sorrentino, Tim Burton and David Lynch who have all used their music on their soundtracks.

Finn now lives in Aotearoa New Zealand with his wife and daughter.

© Scoop Media

