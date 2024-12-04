Solomon Islands To Host OFC Men's Champions League 2025

The competition - which will take place from March 29 to April 13 - will be held in Honiara, with matches played at both the National Stadium and Lawson Tama Stadium.

The draw for the tournament will take place on December 11, with eight teams across Oceania competing to claim the title that was won last year by Auckland City FC.

