Jaz Paterson & Junus Orca Share Their New Single 'Body Electric'

Jaz Paterson & Junus Orca - Photo Credit Robyn Jordan & Kita Films

December 6, 2024: Jaz Paterson (she/her) songwriter and performer based in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland). Paterson’s contemporary R&B vocals have led her to become one of Aotearoa’s most in demand topliners, collaborating with Sly Chaos, MC Tali, Melt and Sean Richards & Rei.

Junus Orca is the musical project of Joshua Holmes (he/him), an electronic musician and producer based in Ōtautahi (Christchurch). Since 2018 he has been flexing his versatility with a string of releases independently as well as on local imprints Echo Train, Saplings and The Big Fresh Collective.

Today the pair share Body Electric, a nostalgic stand alone single that’s accompanied by a music video made by Robyn Jordan and Kita Films (with assistance from NZ On Air Music).

Let Body Electric revive memories of dancefloor crushes, with Jaz Paterson’s evocative vocal channeling 90s breakbeat-inspired pop. Junus Orca’s production adds depth, combining textured percussion and fluttering synths with well-placed CDJ spinbacks. The track brings ASMR-style soundscapes to life, from cans popping open to overheard conversations and field recordings from Christchurch train station.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “For me Body Electric has a really simple concept, centering around connection with another person,” says Paterson. “The way that I imagined it when I wrote it is - the magic of being completely alive and present to all of your senses, feeling completely connected to another person, feeling the goosebumps on their skin, dancing with them, tumbling into an uber with them and being completely present in that moment.”

“From a production perspective, the sound certainly pays homage to 90s and early 00’s breakbeat driven pop. Although this was fairly subconscious when the core of the track was being made, there was definitely a nostalgic feeling about it,” notes Holmes.

Though the pair come from disparate musical backgrounds the collaboration came naturally. “Honestly, writing Body Electric was really easy. Jaz always has a clear vision of what she wants to make and is able to translate it really well. I love her vocal delivery, I think it’s super unique and lyrically her writing feels like a stream of consciousness with a sense of vulnerability. Jazzy really is one of my favourite people to work with.”

Paterson shares the sentiment, saying, "Collaborating with Josh feels natural and enjoyable. I really appreciate the depth of knowledge & care that Josh brings to his work. He has a real attention to detail and he’ll narrow in on the smallest details to make them perfect. I think that as artists we are both quite different, so one of the things I love about Body Electric is that it feels like a unique blend of his skills as an artist and a producer, and my strengths as an artist and vocalist."

Body Electric is accompanied by a music video made by Robyn Jordan and Kita Films (with assistance from NZ On Air Music). The video sees Jaz Paterson & Junus Orca bathe in reflected dappled light until they begin to quite literally crackle with kinetic energy.

"For us it was important not to force a narrative and have Robyn approach the clip like a short film,” explains Holmes. “We literally just gave her and Caleb (Kita films) free reign. Body Electric was a collaborative song and it made sense for Robyn and Caleb to apply their own feeling to the track.”

Paterson adds “Josh and I really loved Robyn’s previous work (working on videos for Mousey, Holly Arrowsmith and Jazmine Mary) and trusted her vision and creativity. Robyn wanted to juxtapose different elements - light and dark, closeness and distance, near and far.”

Now that Body Electric is out, Paterson reflects, “I’m beyond excited to finally share this track! It’s been a lengthy process, but I’m incredibly proud of the song and the visuals we’ve made. I’m looking forward to having it out in the world.”

