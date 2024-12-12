Marchfest 2025 Introduces A Sunday Session

Craft beer, music, and sunshine – it’s the perfect recipe for an unforgettable weekend at Marchfest 2025, now celebrating its 17th year! This annual craft beer and music festival will once again light up Founders Heritage Park on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Enjoy never-before-tasted brews from the best Nelson/Tasman and New Zealand craft breweries, a tasting bar, local artisan food trucks, and all-day live music. But the buzz this year? The brand-new Marchfest Sunday Session—a relaxed, all-you-can-eat BBQ feast paired with great beer and live music under the sun.

Debuting on Sunday, March 30, 2025, the Sunday Session promises the ultimate wind-down experience. Guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat BBQ lunch, a laid-back vibe with chill tunes, and, of course, more of Marchfest’s exclusive brews. Whether you’re recovering from Saturday’s festivities or looking for a low-key day out, the Sunday Session will add a fresh new dimension to this beloved festival.

“Marchfest has always been about celebrating good beer, good music, and good times. The Sunday Session take that to a whole new level,” says Shelley Haring, Festival Director. “Adding the Sunday Session was a natural evolution for Marchfest. We wanted to give festival-goers a fresh way to enjoy Nelson’s unbeatable beer culture, paired with great food and a laid-back atmosphere.”

And that’s not all. ZED, one of New Zealand’s most iconic pop-rock bands, has been announced as the festival’s headliner. Known for chart-topping hits like Renegade Fighter and Glorafilia, ZED will take the stage at the main event with a setlist blending fan favourites and tracks from their new album, Future Memory. This will be ZED’s only performance in the Top of the South this summer, making it an unmissable show for fans, old and new.

In addition to the headline act, Marchfest will feature live performances from talented local and national bands (to be announced soon).

“We’re bringing together some incredible talent for Marchfest 2025. ZED is just the start—keep an eye out for announcements about the other fantastic bands that will make this year’s festival unforgettable,” says Haring.

Unique to Marchfest, every beer on tap is a world-first creation crafted especially for the event. More than 13 breweries will debut their exclusive brews, celebrating Nelson’s status as New Zealand’s hop-growing capital.

Tickets for Marchfest 2025 are on sale now at www.marchfest.com. Gate sales will only be available if tickets are not sold out prior.

Event Details:

What: Marchfest 2025 – NZ’s Big Little Craft Beer Festival

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025, 1-9 PM (Festival) & Sunday, March 30, 2025, 11 AM - 3 PM (Sunday Session)

Where: Founders Heritage Park, Nelson

Tickets & Info: www.marchfest.com

