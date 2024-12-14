MY BABY Announce Acoustic Blues Club Tour Of Aotearoa

Dutch/New Zealand trio MY BABY are bringing their unique sound back to New Zealand with an intimate Acoustic Blues Club Tour in early 2025. Known for their genre-defying blend of roots, funk-driven delta trance, and psychedelic blues, the band will traverse the country, performing at some of Aotearoa’s most iconic venues taking in main centres and places less travelled. This tour promises to offer fans a chance to experience the raw, organic essence of MY BABY’s sound in stunning settings nationwide.

Beginning on Saturday 15 February in Christchurch, the band then play Tauranga, Gisborne, Raglan, Auckland and Whangarei.The tour then rolls through to Leigh, Napier and Wellington before crossing to the top of the South Island playing Nelson, Blenheim and wrapping up at the iconic Mussel Inn in Onekaka on Friday 14 March.

In their Acoustic Blues Club Tour, the first half of the show will see MY BABY strip back their sound to its purest form, transforming each room into a blues bar of sorts honoring their musical inspirations. This format promises to spotlight the band’s roots in blues while emphasizing the intricate musicianship and expressive vocals that have made them a global sensation. Expect MY BABY songs featuring different arrangements with warm acoustic blues and riffs front and centre. Following a set of this new format, MY BABY will then rip into the high octane set of foot stomping danceable funk and psychedelic jams meaning fans will get to see two sides of the spirited stage sensation that is MY BABY live!

MY BABY, comprised of siblings Cato van Dijck (vocals, bass, and guitar) and Joost van Dijck (drums), alongside New Zealand-born guitarist Daniel ‘DaFreez’ Johnston, have carved out a musical universe uniquely their own. Their signature style fuses the deep grooves of blues and funk with the bass-heavy rhythms of New Zealand dub and the pulsing energy of Amsterdam’s EDM scene. This combination creates a mesmerizing, earthy dance music experience that is both primal and futuristic.

Since their formation in 2012, MY BABY has captivated audiences worldwide with electrifying live performances and a fearless approach to musical innovation. Their accolades include headlining tours across Europe, the UK, and New Zealand, as well as performances at globally renowned festivals such as Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, WOMAD, and Lowlands. Their experimental album Sake Sake Sake (2022) marked a new creative chapter for the band, showcasing their collaboration with British producer Steve Dub (The Chemical Brothers).

Tickets to The Acoustic Blues Club Tour are on sale now at mybabywashere.com. From hypnotic rhythms and slide guitar riffs to raw vocal harmonies, each performance will be a celebration of the band’s unique ability to blend the past and present into an unforgettable live experience.

