Polyfest’s 50th Celebrations On Track Despite Funding Cuts

The annual ASB Polyfest festival turns 50 next year but several plans have had to be scaled back due to funding cuts.

Chair and school principal of Macleans College, Steven Hargreaves, says requests to the Ministry of Pacific Peoples to follow-up on Minister Shane Reti’s announcement at this year’s event about a funding boost has not resulted in additional funding. Funding committed by MPP had been negotiated prior to the start of the 2024 festival and the extra funding boost that was widely reported has not eventuated.

“It’s disappointing and not the outcome we had hoped for,” says Hargreaves. “ASB Polyfest has always been more than just a four-day long festival. ASB Polyfest has helped increase school attendance, provides educational benefits such as the awarding of NCEA credits, and gives students that ongoing focus throughout the first half of the school year which this festival has been able to achieve for 49 years”.

Hargreaves says essential logistical costs such as parking and traffic management, portaloos, first aid, security, fencing, building stages and ensuring all health and safety measures are in place for a festival this size are non-negotiables.

“The festival has run at a loss for several years and we've relied on reserves which have now been used up, and sponsors to fill the gaps”, says Hargreaves. Costs such as entry fees and livestream access are likely to be increased to help meet the financial shortfall.

Events Director, Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu admits planning an event of this size has had its challenges but is confident that Polyfest visitors can expect a celebration worthy of its 50 year history.

“We always dream big when we put on Polyfest because it's more than a secondary school cultural festival. It’s an opportunity to represent your culture and share who you are with the world,” says Leo-Mauu. “This festival has been a platform for thousands of young Maori and Pacific island students, and for the families and friends that turn up and support them at every practice, dress rehearsal and performance. We do this for them”.

There are currently 13 sponsorship partners who have committed to next year’s festival and its 50th anniversary celebrations. Alongside ASB Bank, several tertiary providers are returning as cultural stage sponsors. They include Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiorangi, Te Pūkenga and the University of Auckland. Other partners include Foundation North, Le Va, Pacific Dance Academy, TVNZ and Auckland Council. Otara Papatoetoe Board who recently confirmed that the festival will return to the Manukau Sports Bowl in 2025 granted costs associated with the construction of the Maori Stage in the Greyhound Track area.

The Ministries of Business Innovation and Employment, Pacific Peoples and the Department of Internal Affairs are the only government agencies providing some funds towards next year’s festival.

Naming sponsors, ASB, continue to provide support for Polyfest and have increased their financial support for next year’s momentous event.

To donate to next year’s 50th celebrations and how to become a festival sponsor, visit www.asbpolyfest.co.nz for more information.

Website: www.asbpolyfest.co.nz

Donate: https://www.asbpolyfest.co.nz/p/67476-donate

