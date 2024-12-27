Lydia Ko Awarded Lonsdale Cup For 2024

Lydia Ko (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand golfing great Lydia Ko has won the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s Lonsdale Cup for her achievements in 2024.

The Lonsdale Cup is the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s most prestigious honour and is awarded annually to the athlete or team that has made the most outstanding contribution to an Olympic or Commonwealth Sport. It is the second time Ko has been awarded the Cup.

She was presented the Lonsdale Cup by NZOC Board Member Glen Sowry (Oly #848) today in Queenstown. The award recognises the year in which Ko completed her set of Olympic medals, winning gold with a clinical performance at Le Golf National in Paris.

“I'm very grateful to receive the Lonsdale Cup for 2024,” said Ko.

“Competing in the Olympic Games has been one of the biggest joys and one of the most honourable moments of my career, and my life.”

At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Ko was consistent and smart with her golf. On the final day of competition, she built a five-shot lead on the back nine at Le Golf National, and then had to hang on until the very end. Her lead down to one, Ko made a 7-foot birdie putt for a 1-under 71 and a two-shot victory.

Her gold medal win saw her gain the required points for LPGA Hall of Fame status, and she was inducted into the elite club after her medal ceremony.

“What struck me about Lydia in Paris was just how proud she is to represent New Zealand and be part of the Olympic team,” said NZOC Nicki Nicol.

“After she won the gold medal and was inducted into the Hall of Fame she came to New Zealand House to mix and mingle with fans, despite having an early departure the next morning. She is a great New Zealander and we’re proud to have her name displayed again on the Lonsdale Cup. We thank her for an amazing contribution to Olympic sport and New Zealand’s Olympic history.”

The gold medal win continued Ko’s astonishing record of Olympic success. Ko made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016 where she won silver and hit a hole in one as golf made its return to the Olympic programme. At the next Games she was again in the medals, winning bronze in extremely hot conditions at Tokyo 2020.

The Lonsdale Cup was first awarded in 1961, with Sir Murray Halberg the inaugural recipient. Since then, it has been won by a host of inspirational New Zealanders who have represented our country with pride and passion. Past winners include Dame Valerie Adams, Dame Lisa Carrington, Sir John Walker, Barbara Kendall, Sir Peter Snell and many more.

