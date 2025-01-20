The UDC V8 Utes Head South For The Summer

The UDC V8 Utes always deliver close, competitive racing (Photo credit: @dillonphotonz)

The UDC V8 Utes are making their long-awaited journey across the strait for two competition rounds in the South Island this summer. First up is ‘Trust Aoraki Thunder Down Under’ at Levels Raceway, Timaru January 25th - 26th in conjunction with the NZ Super Trucks. Then the utes will head for the deep south to Teretonga, Invercargill in March.

Thunder Down Under will not only be the first time in almost a decade that South Island fans will have the opportunity to see the V8 Utes in action. It promises to be a truly epic event having attracted around 180 entrants across 9 categories, from the behemoth Super Trucks to feisty Formula Fords.

At the mid-point of what has been a bumper season, a total of eleven Holden & Ford utes will be competing in the South Island rounds. After the first two events at Manfeild and Hampton Downs in 2024, Glen Collinson leads the series. Just a few points behind him is Brad Kroef - V8 Utes champion for the past two seasons - while his father Greg is third; all three driving Ford Falcon utes.

Yet it’s not simply a battle of drivers. The UDC V8 Utes keep alive the tribal Ford vs Holden rivalry that’s been a hallmark of motor racing on both sides of the Tasman for decades. Recent feedback through social media shows many die-hard fans regard our V8 Utes series to be superior to Australia’s current ‘V8 SuperUtes’ racing. While there are two makes running three different engines, V8 Utes are category-controlled to have the same power output and the same weight, resulting in close, competitive racing.

The weekend’s action at Timaru kicks off with practice sessions at 10.50 am and 1.50 pm Friday 24th January. There’s a 20-minute Qualifying session on Saturday morning followed by Race One later in the afternoon. Race Two will be a reverse grid format on Sunday morning with the final 10-lap Race Three in the afternoon, all weekend races being 10-laps.

