Codie Banks Tops F5000 Field At Hampton Downs Legends Event

Auckland’s Codie Banks took his first win of the season at today’s third round of the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series, being held at Hampton Downs. Photo: Phil Noble

Auckland’s Codie Banks shone under the summer sun at the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series today, converting his pole position into his first win of the 2024/2025 summer season.

Competing in the NZIGP Legends of Speed event, which celebrates former champion David Oxton, Banks, in the 1974 #1 chassis Talon MR1, delivered a commanding performance, sweeping aside the competition.

Banks set the tone early, lighting up the timing screens in the morning qualifying session with a stunning lap of 1:02.1 to secure pole position for the afternoon race. Fellow Talon driver Grant Martin was just 0.841 seconds behind in second, while Feilding’s Kevin Ingram, the series points leader, claimed third in his Lola T332.

Behind the front runners, Glenn Richards (Lola T332), Tony Galbraith (Lola T332), and Brett Willis (Lola T332) filled out the competitive mid-pack. In the A category for pre-1972 cars, Frank Karl led the charge in his McLaren M10B, narrowly edging out Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A).

“The car is going much better this weekend,” joked Banks, referencing a camshaft failure at the previous round two weeks ago during his first serious run in the car. “A new camshaft, a bit of a check over, a shakedown, and we’re here,” he said, reflecting on his strong result.

“I’m really starting to get comfortable with the car. I’m enjoying the feeling of it moving around under me and being able to push it that much harder.”

Banks’ father, David, had to watch from the sidelines after his Lola T332 (originally the Kevin Bartlett HU16) suffered a bearing failure during Friday’s practice, reducing the weekend’s field to 12 cars.

While conditions were summery at Hampton Downs, the afternoon heat slowed lap times slightly. Banks managed his lead throughout the race, while Martin and Ingram briefly swapped positions on the second lap before settling back to their starting order. The biggest mover was Rotorua’s Brett Willis (Lola T332), who worked his way past Bruce Kett, Tony Galbraith, and Glenn Richards to finish fourth.

Kevin Ingram’s third-place finish keeps him atop the standings, now 13 points ahead of Tony Galbraith. Grant Martin’s second-place result was a satisfying comeback after a season spent rebuilding his 1975 Talon MR1.

In the A category, points leader Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) finished ahead of venue co-founder Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A), despite Roberts outqualifying him earlier in the day.

Sunday’s schedule features a six-lap handicap race in the morning and an eight-lap feature race in the afternoon. Banks joked that Saturday’s summer conditions wouldn’t matter much on Sunday, with heavy rain forecast overnight and throughout the day.

Supporting the series is SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Nova Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events. Their commitment ensures that this classic racing series remains a highlight of New Zealand’s motorsport calendar.

