Wintec Tutor Leads Team NZ At WorldSkills Competition

Team NZ ( Photo/Supplied )

In 2024, competitors from around the world came together to showcase their abilities in the 47th WorldSkills competition.

1,400 competitors from 66 countries and regions took to the global stage in Lyon, France, testing their talents against each other in 62 skill events.

Bryce A ( Photo/Supplied )

Leading team New Zealand was Bryce Arnold from Wintec’s Centre for Trades.

Bryce believes the event is a fantastic way for New Zealand to showcase its skills internationally.

“It was great to be immersed in what the World Skills competition is all about, pushing excellence in so many different fields and seeing each competitor doing their best in their chosen skill.

“It’s fantastic to meet other people from around the world doing similar things that I do, who push for vocational training,” said Bryce.

The team consisted of two keen competitors: Elliott Farnan, performing in aircraft maintenance and Jack Butler, performing in refrigeration and air conditioning.

The small but skilled unit returned with invaluable competition experience on a global scale and a medallion of excellence in refrigeration and air conditioning.

The duo is the tenth team to represent New Zealand on the world stage, joining 140 high-performing young Kiwis who had competed before them.

Bryce is the primary tutor for Wintec’s Level 3 Certificate of Manufacturing programme, a newly established ‘earn while you learn’ course providing essential manufacturing skills and knowledge.

Wintec supports Bryce’s involvement with WorldSkills, having provided him with professional development leave to attend the event in Lyon.

In addition to tutoring Wintec students, Bryce volunteers on the New Zealand World Skills Committee and is a skill manager for maintenance engineering.

As a skill manager, he is responsible for providing management, guidance, and leadership during the development and conduct of skill competitions relative to his field.

In 2015, Wintec hosted the WorldSkills Oceania competition at its Rotokauri campus.

Wintec offers a diverse range of programmes, providing students with internationally recognised qualifications and real-world experience to help them pave successful career pathways.

To learn more about studying with Wintec, head to wintec.ac.nz/

About Wintec

Wintec (Waikato Institute of Technology) is an institute of technology based in New Zealand's Waikato region. Wintec offers a wide range of degrees, diplomas and certificates. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, Wintec is dedicated to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen careers.

Wintec is currently part of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, located in region 2 of the national network.

About WorldSkills

WorldSkills is an international charity that organises world and national championships for vocational skills and is held every two years in different parts of the world and hosts conferences about vocational skills. WorldSkills describes itself as the global hub for skills. To learn more, head to worldskills.org/

