Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Georgia Lines’ INTROS Returns For 2025 With Rollingstone

Friday, 28 February 2025, 6:18 pm
Press Release: August Avenue

Following the hugely successful 2024 collaboration with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, acclaimed musician and host Georgia Lines is thrilled to announce the return of her popular web series, INTROS, for 2025. This new season, featuring eight brand-new episodes, continues Georgia’s mission to spotlight emerging artists across New Zealand’s vibrant music scene.

Episode One – Featuring Aubrie Mitchell
In the season opener, Georgia sits down with the multi-talented Aubrie Mitchell—a captivating performer, songwriter, producer, and engineer. The conversation explores Aubrie’s dynamic journey from working behind the scenes as a producer to stepping into the spotlight as an artist. A highlight of the discussion is her experience being mentored by the renowned producer Joel Little, offering an inspiring look at the transformative power of guidance in the music industry.

Georgia Lines with multi-talented Aubrie Mitchell (Photo/Supplied)

Episode Two – Featuring Amber Carly Williams
The second episode presents an intimate, candid sit-down with Amber Carly Williams. During this insightful interview, Amber shares her creative process, the story behind her soulful rendition of “Still My Fault,” and her unique perspective on being part of the Christchurch music scene. Her reflections on defining success and overcoming early career fears add a deeply personal dimension to the conversation.

Amber Carly Williams (Photo/Supplied)
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

About INTROS
INTROS is more than just an interview series—it’s a journey into the heart of music creation. Each episode is dedicated to a single song, delving into its lyrics, melody, production, and the emotions that inspired its creation. Following the in-depth conversation, the featured artist performs a live rendition of their track, allowing viewers to experience their talent in a raw, intimate setting.

A Powerful Partnership
This season is presented in collaboration with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, ensuring that every featured artist benefits from extensive coverage on Rolling Stone’s social media channels and a dedicated article on their website. With one of the largest music brands worldwide backing the series, INTROS is set to amplify voices that are often underrepresented in mainstream media.

Georgia Lines reflects, “I’m passionate about sharing the unique stories behind each song and celebrating the resilience and creativity of our local artists. INTROS is a platform that not only highlights their journeys but also connects us all through the universal language of music.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from August Avenue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 