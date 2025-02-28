Georgia Lines’ INTROS Returns For 2025 With Rollingstone

Following the hugely successful 2024 collaboration with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, acclaimed musician and host Georgia Lines is thrilled to announce the return of her popular web series, INTROS, for 2025. This new season, featuring eight brand-new episodes, continues Georgia’s mission to spotlight emerging artists across New Zealand’s vibrant music scene.

Episode One – Featuring Aubrie Mitchell

In the season opener, Georgia sits down with the multi-talented Aubrie Mitchell—a captivating performer, songwriter, producer, and engineer. The conversation explores Aubrie’s dynamic journey from working behind the scenes as a producer to stepping into the spotlight as an artist. A highlight of the discussion is her experience being mentored by the renowned producer Joel Little, offering an inspiring look at the transformative power of guidance in the music industry.

Georgia Lines with multi-talented Aubrie Mitchell (Photo/Supplied)

Episode Two – Featuring Amber Carly Williams

The second episode presents an intimate, candid sit-down with Amber Carly Williams. During this insightful interview, Amber shares her creative process, the story behind her soulful rendition of “Still My Fault,” and her unique perspective on being part of the Christchurch music scene. Her reflections on defining success and overcoming early career fears add a deeply personal dimension to the conversation.

Amber Carly Williams (Photo/Supplied)

About INTROS

INTROS is more than just an interview series—it’s a journey into the heart of music creation. Each episode is dedicated to a single song, delving into its lyrics, melody, production, and the emotions that inspired its creation. Following the in-depth conversation, the featured artist performs a live rendition of their track, allowing viewers to experience their talent in a raw, intimate setting.

A Powerful Partnership

This season is presented in collaboration with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, ensuring that every featured artist benefits from extensive coverage on Rolling Stone’s social media channels and a dedicated article on their website. With one of the largest music brands worldwide backing the series, INTROS is set to amplify voices that are often underrepresented in mainstream media.

Georgia Lines reflects, “I’m passionate about sharing the unique stories behind each song and celebrating the resilience and creativity of our local artists. INTROS is a platform that not only highlights their journeys but also connects us all through the universal language of music.”

