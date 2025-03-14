Parenthood Inspires New Single From The Phil Edwards Band

Artwork by Phil Edwards

Today, Phil Edwards Band released their new single and music video 'Cocoon', the first single from the New Zealand band's second studio album releasing later this year.

The Phil Edwards Band led by Phil Edwards supported by Adrian Ashdown and Timothy Williams have been together since 2009.

During this time they have shared the stage with well known names such as John Butler, LAB, Black seeds, Tahuna Breaks and Thomas Oliver, and toured nationally and internationally multiple times performing at major festivals such as Rhythm and Vines, Festival of Lights, Moomba water festival (Australia), and Whangamata Summer festival.

Phil takes a fresh honest stance while writing his lyrics and creates songs based on real life experiences. The themes of love, protection and release are at the heart of this song, and are themes many parents will be able to relate to.

The inspiration for ‘Cocoon’ is Phil's experience as a new parent and watching his daughter grow. “I feel it is my/our (parents) job to be her cocoon and gently guide her and direct her with love and support” shares the proud Dad. “It's her life, not our life and I am most comfortable with viewing her as her own person and not someone we own - I want her to feel free and able to do anything she wants to do. She will remain in her cocoon until she is ready to spread her wings and be beautiful in her own way.”

The track has a bright, warm summery vibe, and captures the simple everyday feelings many parents experience. The bass has a playful energy , which is a nod to the song's muse, 4 year old Rumi.

When becoming a father of 2, Phil was concerned he would lose his ability to keep producing music, but instead parenthood has reinvigorated his creative process “I am able to do what I love the most and also include my family as well” he share. “Previously my music was more about broken hearts, partying or summer time , but now I have a song pretty much for all aspects of my current life, I have a song about my daughter, my whole family, my partner, my dog, my willingness to live life. So I have found a way to express myself through music about the most common kind of feelings found within raising a family, with which I thought would be rather hard or a little dull, but for me it has been exciting and a journey I didn't think I would have.”

The ‘Cocoon’ music video captures playfulness, nature, the simple things - but most importantly it “shows real love, and not acting just a simple display of my love for my daughter” says Phil.

The Phil Edwards Band new single and music video ‘Cocoon’ is out now via all online streaming platforms.

© Scoop Media

