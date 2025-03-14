Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tami Neilson To Headline Gore’s Country Music Honours

Friday, 14 March 2025, 11:41 am
Press Release: NZ Songwriters Trust

Tami Neilson (Photo/Supplied)

Country music royalty and powerhouse vocalist Tami Neilson is set to perform at this year’s Country Music Honours event - bringing her spellbinding vocals and legendary stage presence to New Zealand’s biggest night in country music.

Delivered by the NZ Songwriter’s Trust, the Country Music Honours is the stage for New Zealands best country songwriters and is one of 70+ events at Gores annual Bayleys Tussock Country – New Zealand’s Country Music Festival. Audiences will hear the top ten unreleased songs nominated for the MLT Songwriting Award and performances from the finalists for the coveted APRA Best Country Song. Country Music Honours entries are closing Monday 17th March. Songwriters can visit conutrymusichonours.co.nz for more information + links to apply. Past Honours winners include Mel Parsons, Holly Arrowsmith and, of course, Tami Neilson.

One of the most electrifying, and most loved voices in Aotearoa, Tami Neilson has captivated audiences worldwide with her blend of classic country, rockabilly and soul. Her performances are a masterclass in storytelling and passion, and her powerhouse vocals have attracted the adoration of audiences around the globe - including American country music heavyweights Ashley McBryde and the one and only Willie Nelson.

“Tami is a force of nature and we’re privileged she’s bringing her musical magic to the Honours this year,” said Vanessa Harvey, chairperson of the NZ Songwriter’s Trust. “I’ll never forget the first time I saw Tami live in Gore and we’re so excited to welcome her back to the country music capital in 2025.”

