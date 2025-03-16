Triple Victory For Lola At Hampton Downs’ ‘Thunder At The Downs’ Weekend

The penultimate round of the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series delivered a dominant weekend for Lola, with two models of the iconic British marque securing victories at Hampton Downs.

Over the 14-16 March racing weekend, three thrilling races showcased the raw power and heritage of Formula 5000 machinery. Sunday’s concluding two races saw Shayne Windelburn pilot his Lola T400 (HU #8) to victory in the morning’s handicap race, while Glenn Richards capped off an impressive weekend, securing his second win in the Lola T332 (HU #42) in the afternoon’s eight-lap feature race.

Feature Race: Richards Takes Command

“It’s been a great weekend,” said Richards after taking his second victory aboard his ex-Haas Racing Lola, finishing with a winning margin of 1.142 seconds.

Kevin Ingram (Lola T332 HU48R) led early, but Richards soon reversed the positions to retake the top spot. The race was briefly red flagged when Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) spun at Turn 1, though he managed to rejoin for the restart. With concerns over overheating cars, drivers were forced into a last-lap dash to the chequered flag—and much-needed cooling air.

Ingram secured second, while Grant Martin (Talon MR1) stormed through the field from the back to snatch third, passing Tony Galbraith (Lola T332) on the final run to the flag. Martin’s charge wasn’t easy, having to navigate through a defensive drive from Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A) along the way.

“I’m very pleased—it’s been a weekend of superb racing,” added Richards. “We owe a lot to Mark, my mechanic, for how well the car has been performing. Now I’m really looking forward to Invercargill, where we’ll have a few more drivers returning for the season finale—Michael Hey, Steve Ross, and possibly even Anna Collins, hopefully.”

Ingram’s second-place finish extends his lead in the overall standings to 20 points over Galbraith’s 297, with Richards holding third place on 260 points.

The tit-for-tat battle between A category contenders Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) and Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A) saw Karl extend his points lead by one across the weekend’s three races. Karl now holds 333 points, six ahead of Roberts, despite Roberts besting him in the final race.

Morning Handicap Race: Windelburn Charges to Victory

The morning’s six-lap handicap race lived up to its reputation, with plenty of overtaking. First to the flag was perpetual handicap race winner Shayne Windelburn, finishing 4.5 seconds clear of Bruce Kett (Lola T332). A strong drive from Frank Karl placed the McLaren M10B A category car third, well ahead of fourth-placed Tony Galbraith (Lola T332).

Returning to action after Saturday’s gearbox issue, Martin made an early charge but spun, dropping back down the order.

Not everyone made it to the finish. David Banks (Talon MR1) retired after five laps due to a puncture caused by a failing rim, forcing him out of the afternoon race as well. Toby Annabell (McLaren M10B) struggled with brake issues, which ultimately forced him to retire early from the feature race.

The series now takes a four-week breather before the concluding event for the 2024/25 season. Returning to the South Island it will be a journey to the deep-south and the world’s most southern FIA graded circuit – Invercargill’s Teretonga, for the 11-13 April running of the George Begg Festival.

Supporting the series in its 22nd season is SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Nova Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events. Their commitment ensures that this classic racing series remains a highlight of New Zealand’s motorsport calendar.

For more information on event dates, entry details, and how to follow the series, visit the official website www.f5000.co.nz and follow us on Facebook at F5000 New Zealand.

