Rewa FC Hold Auckland City FC To A Draw

The Navy Blues led for the vast majority of the game but were pegged back by a dramatic late Rewa equaliser in injury-time from Solomon Islands international John Orobulu.

It's a result that changes neither team's fate though, with Auckland City FC having secured top spot in Group A and safe passage to the semi-finals, and Rewa having already been eliminated.

Auckland City coach Paul Posa made nine changes to his starting eleven from the win over AS Tiga Sport with his side's place in the last four secured.

Despite the new combinations, it took just twelve minutes to open the scoring, as the Navy Blues settled into their work straight away.

Haris Zeb backed up his injury-time goal in the previous group game with another, turning onto his left foot and picking out the top right corner of the net with a stunning strike from the top of the penalty box to give Auckland City the early lead.

Rewa stopped the floodgates from opening though and really should have scored when John Orubulu was played through on-goal.

He poked the ball wide of the bottom left corner with just Connor Tracey to beat before Josaia Sela failed to put his foot on the end of a promising delivery to the back post moments later.

The Fijians were creating chances but lacked accuracy and that was emphasised by Bruce Hughes who lashed a shot wide of the right post after running onto a long ball in-behind the Auckland City defence on the half-hour mark.

Haris Zeb almost added a second goal when he traded passes with Ryan de Vries near the edge of the box but struck his left-footed effort into the side-netting.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Despite opportunities for both sides, it remained just a one-goal advantage for Auckland City FC at the half-time break.

Paul Posa’s side dished out a lesson in game management in the second half, slowing it down and controlling the tempo.

Twice, Otto Ingham had the chance to score his first goal in Auckland City colours but sent a long-range effort wide of the bottom right corner, before blasting a volley over the top after being set up by Gerard Garriga in front of goal.

Matty Ellis should have added the nail in the coffin late in injury-time but shanked his effort over the crossbar from point-blank range after a good delivery from Jerson Lagos.

With fifteen minutes to play, Rewa pressed forward in an attempt to claim a late equaliser and finish their campaign on a high.

John Orobulu capitalised on a defensive error down the right flank but flashed a hopeful shot just over the crossbar from a tight angle out wide.

He had the last laugh deep into the fifth minute of injury-time storming forward into the penalty box and nudging the ball past Connor Tracey to level the game and end Rewa's campaign on a positive note.

Auckland City FC will move on to face the runners-up from Group B in Wednesday's semi-final at the National Stadium in Honiara, whilst Rewa FC head back to Fiji having been eliminated.

Rewa FC 1 (John Or0bulu 90+5')

Auckland City FC 1 (Haris ZEB 12’)

HT: 0-1

© Scoop Media

