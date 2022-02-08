Otago Polytechnic Cancels March Graduation Ceremonies

Otago Polytechnic has cancelled its March Graduation ceremonies because of public health concerns.

"With the Covid-19 Omicron variant set to peak in the coming weeks, and in lights of the current "Red" setting, we’ve had to make this decision to ensure the health and safety of our graduates, their whānau, and our wider community," says Jason Tibble, Manukura Tuarua - Ara Tauira/Deputy Chief Executive Learner Journey.

"This relates to the Graduation ceremonies on Thursday 10 March and Friday 11 March at the Dunedin Town Hall.

"We’re disappointed. We know how much we all enjoy celebrating this occasion with our learners. And it’s not only a celebration of learner success, but staff mahi and achievement as well."

Despite the cancellation of the ceremonies, Otago Polytechnic is planning related social media activities on 10 March and 11 March (details tbc).

"Once again, we’re sorry to have to cancel this event," Mr Tibble says.

"It takes nothing away from our graduates’ incredible achievements and our staff’s unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding teaching and support during a global pandemic."

Additional points:

All learners will still graduate in absentia

All awards will be conferred by the Otago Polytechnic Board on Thursday 17 February. This means graduates can use their awarded titles from that date

As part of Otago Polytechnic’s commitment to putting learners at the centre, we’re also going to send registered graduates a survey asking for their ideas/suggestions for an alternative way to celebrate. However, this will only be possible when we move down into the ‘Orange’ setting and will need to be a small-scale event

We have emailed all registered graduates to let them know about the cancellation and will be circulating information about the survey and online event this week.

