Otago Polytechnic Achieves Rainbow Tick Reaccreditation

Otago Polytechnic is proud to have again achieved Rainbow Tick reaccreditation, acknowledging that it values people in the workplace, embracing the diversity of sexual and gender identities.

Otago Polytechnic welcomes and includes everyone regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, marital status, age, disability, religious or ethical beliefs or political opinions.

Rainbow Tick certification is granted to organisations that complete a diversity and inclusion certification process. To gain certification, Otago Polytechnic showed, against a number of criteria, that it is diverse, open and inclusive as an employer. That includes strategies and policies that specifically mention inclusion; reporting on inclusion at all levels, including governance; and education offered to staff. In addition staff feedback is sought through focus groups

Julie Watson, Rainbow Tick Programme Manager, acknowledged Otago Polytechnic’s mahi via a virtual presentation on Tuesday 1 March - the first day of Dunedin Pride Month.

"It gives me great pleasure to present - albeit virtually - the Rainbow Tick certificate to Otago Polytechnic.

"I’d like to congratulate Otago Polytechnic on creating a positive environment for your staff."

"Rainbow" refers to people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual/pansexual, transgender, takatāpui and intersex asexual (LGBTTQIA+). The Rainbow flag means we are committed to providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive workplace for all staff, regardless of their gender and expression, sex characteristics, or sexual orientation.

Read more about Rainbow Tick

