Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic Achieves Rainbow Tick Reaccreditation

Friday, 4 March 2022, 11:46 am
Press Release: Otago Polytech

Otago Polytechnic is proud to have again achieved Rainbow Tick reaccreditation, acknowledging that it values people in the workplace, embracing the diversity of sexual and gender identities.

Otago Polytechnic welcomes and includes everyone regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, marital status, age, disability, religious or ethical beliefs or political opinions.

Rainbow Tick certification is granted to organisations that complete a diversity and inclusion certification process. To gain certification, Otago Polytechnic showed, against a number of criteria, that it is diverse, open and inclusive as an employer. That includes strategies and policies that specifically mention inclusion; reporting on inclusion at all levels, including governance; and education offered to staff. In addition staff feedback is sought through focus groups

Julie Watson, Rainbow Tick Programme Manager, acknowledged Otago Polytechnic’s mahi via a virtual presentation on Tuesday 1 March - the first day of Dunedin Pride Month.

"It gives me great pleasure to present - albeit virtually - the Rainbow Tick certificate to Otago Polytechnic.

"I’d like to congratulate Otago Polytechnic on creating a positive environment for your staff."

"Rainbow" refers to people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual/pansexual, transgender, takatāpui and intersex asexual (LGBTTQIA+). The Rainbow flag means we are committed to providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive workplace for all staff, regardless of their gender and expression, sex characteristics, or sexual orientation.

Read more about Rainbow Tick

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Otago Polytech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 