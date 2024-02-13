Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Sensory Friendly Open Day - Otago Polytechnic Turns Down Volume On Orientation

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 11:18 am
Press Release: Otago Polytech

Otago Polytechnic is turning down the volume on Orientation - for a few hours at least.

For the first time, it is hosting a Sensory Friendly Welcome Day, to be held at Otago Polytechnic’s Hub on Friday 16 February.

The event aims to help students who prefer less stimulating sensory environments get settled at Otago Polytechnic - without the typical noise and crowds associated with Orientation, which gets into full swing in coming weeks.

"The goal is to provide our ākonga with an inclusive range of options on how to experience Orientation," says Megan Potiki, Executive Director Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga.

"All the same information and opportunities to learn about study resources and student life will be provided, but in a less overwhelming setting.

"This is also a wonderful opportunity for neurodiverse learners or learners with sensory needs to meet our support staff and learn about what support they can access."

This event is open to all Otago Polytechnic ākonga as well as their friends and whānau.

Event details:

Otago Polytechnic Sensory Friendly Welcome Day

Friday 16 February

Morning session: 10am-12pm; afternoon: 2pm-4pm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Polytech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 