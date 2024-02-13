Sensory Friendly Open Day - Otago Polytechnic Turns Down Volume On Orientation

Otago Polytechnic is turning down the volume on Orientation - for a few hours at least.

For the first time, it is hosting a Sensory Friendly Welcome Day, to be held at Otago Polytechnic’s Hub on Friday 16 February.

The event aims to help students who prefer less stimulating sensory environments get settled at Otago Polytechnic - without the typical noise and crowds associated with Orientation, which gets into full swing in coming weeks.

"The goal is to provide our ākonga with an inclusive range of options on how to experience Orientation," says Megan Potiki, Executive Director Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga.

"All the same information and opportunities to learn about study resources and student life will be provided, but in a less overwhelming setting.

"This is also a wonderful opportunity for neurodiverse learners or learners with sensory needs to meet our support staff and learn about what support they can access."

This event is open to all Otago Polytechnic ākonga as well as their friends and whānau.

Event details:

Otago Polytechnic Sensory Friendly Welcome Day

Friday 16 February

Morning session: 10am-12pm; afternoon: 2pm-4pm.

