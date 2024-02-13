Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Chamber Throws Weight Behind Medical School MoU

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Waikato Chamber of Commerce

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce is pleased to see The University of Waikato sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health to progress work on the country’s third medical school.

“As advocates for the growth and prosperity of the Waikato, we recognise the significant benefits that a new medical school will bring to our healthcare system, our communities and the economy,” Chamber chief executive Don Good said.

“The demand for healthcare professionals in New Zealand has been steadily increasing, driven by population growth, aging demographics and evolving healthcare needs. Despite efforts by existing medical schools, there is a still a pressing need to expand medical education capacity to address this issue.”

Chamber board chair Senga Allen said that by expanding medical education opportunities, we not only bolster the healthcare workforce, but also attract talent and foster innovation.

“A third medical school will also contribute to regional development by attracting students and faculty to underserved areas, stimulating local economies and improving healthcare accessibility for rural and remote communities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 