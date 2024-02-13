Chamber Throws Weight Behind Medical School MoU

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce is pleased to see The University of Waikato sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health to progress work on the country’s third medical school.

“As advocates for the growth and prosperity of the Waikato, we recognise the significant benefits that a new medical school will bring to our healthcare system, our communities and the economy,” Chamber chief executive Don Good said.

“The demand for healthcare professionals in New Zealand has been steadily increasing, driven by population growth, aging demographics and evolving healthcare needs. Despite efforts by existing medical schools, there is a still a pressing need to expand medical education capacity to address this issue.”

Chamber board chair Senga Allen said that by expanding medical education opportunities, we not only bolster the healthcare workforce, but also attract talent and foster innovation.

“A third medical school will also contribute to regional development by attracting students and faculty to underserved areas, stimulating local economies and improving healthcare accessibility for rural and remote communities.”

