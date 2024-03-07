Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Food In Schools Top Priority Say Principals

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Principals' Federation

Minister Seymour's latest comments to scrap or severely limit the Food in Schools programme has upset school Principals across the country. The Minister claims that there is wastage of food, it is inefficient and not required in many cases.

"The Minister's comments are well off track," said Leanne Otene, President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF).

"Food in schools was introduced by the last Government after hundreds of schools had already been providing breakfast and lunches in their schools for years," she said. "That's because we had hundreds of families in poverty who could not provide food for their children," she said.

"Poverty has not been cured, and the latest statistics tell us it has got worse," said Otene.

As the Food in Schools Programme has rolled out across the country, schools and their providers have worked together to reduce any wastage by matching the number of lunches needed to the school's actual requirements.

"We do everything possible to eliminate wastage and keep the programme efficient," said Otene.

"It is illogical to think that by withdrawing food in schools, more starving children will somehow lift their achievement to reach the learning targets the Government expects," said Otene.

Schools will always attend to food deprived children in their schools by providing for them, as they have done for years. It stands to reason that children don't learn when all they can think about is hunger.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"What was great about the Food in Schools Programme, was that teachers no longer had to devote so much time to buying or acquiring food, preparing it, and distributing it. This was time they could have spent on lesson planning and teaching," said Otene.

"We don't want to go back to using precious teaching time making lunches," said Otene. "We want our teachers focused on the job they are trained to do and that's teaching, not cooking lunches."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Principals' Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 