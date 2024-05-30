Te Wānanga O Aotearoa To Sell Tokoroa Site With Lease-back Condition

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Tokoroa Campus. Photo/Supplied.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa has maintained a presence in Tokoroa for more than 2 decades, running a diverse range of programmes including reo Māori, toi, and rongoā, empowering many tauira with valuable knowledge and skills.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa delivers a range of programmes from certificate to degree from over 80 sites across the motu and manages a substantial property portfolio. We have a mix of leased and owned properties throughout Aotearoa, and as part of our regular review we have decided to sell our Tokoroa site.

We will continue to operate from the campus and will instead lease back part of the building to ensure there is no disruption to the range of educational offerings and training provided to the learners of Tokoroa and the South Waikato from the location.

This process will not affect the quality of the education or experience for tauira and kaimahi.

During the transition period, there will be an opportunity to reconfigure the lease-back share of the building to create a more tailored and effective learning environment. Te Wānanga o Aotearoa are excited about the future possibilities this transition brings and remain committed to serving the Tokoroa community now and into the future.

Tracey Numanga, Kaiwhakahaere Ako, Manager Educational Delivery, said the change was necessary and a positive step.

“It is a great opportunity for us kaimahi, and our tauira. We’ll still be in the same place, offering great programmes in our community, but we’re going to end up with a renovated whare that will be even better for teaching and learning.”

As an organisation who prides ourselves on their mission, tauira success, our priority remains unchanged: providing tauira with the best possible learning environment and support services.

The Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Tokoroa campus consists of 2 separate titles with a land area of 1.7934 hectares and building improvements of 3,595m2. The site includes 15 teaching spaces of various sizes, staff offices, a commercial kitchen, function hall, and 6 accommodation motel type units. The site has extensive parking available with approximately 100 formed parks available.

