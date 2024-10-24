New Financial Education Partnership Helps Rangatahi Learn About Money

Te whai hua - kia ora, Sorted in Schools, Inland Revenue and School Kit have joined forces to bring more innovative new learning resources to teach high school students about money.

Newly designed interactive resource packs on tax and compound interest will be sent to around 13,000 year 9 and 10 students throughout New Zealand over the next 12 months.

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission Learning Lead, Yasmin Frazer says this partnership extends the reach of Te whai hua – kia ora, Sorted in Schools, the Retirement Commission’s free financial education programme.

“It’s critical the next generation of New Zealanders can access financial knowledge through the education system, and this provides teachers further resources to engage their students with money,” she says.

“We have been providing resources and upskilling teachers and Kaiako through our Te whai hua – kia ora, Sorted in Schools programme since 2019, with 89% of New Zealand schools and kura now using it.

“Partnering with School Kit has meant we can offer more ways to teach kids about money as well as supporting us to support more teachers to learn more about financial education themselves.”

The kits can be incorporated into a variety of subjects, comprising English, Math, Business or Social Studies and combine a mix of digital and physical resources including encouraging use of the practical tools available on the Sorted website.

The tax focused kit teaches students about tax in a way that is compelling and meaningful so they can hit the ground running when they start working, it also delves into how it contributes to areas like health and education.

Inland Revenue Te Tari Taake Community Compliance Leader, Cy Lochead says, “We want everyone in New Zealand Aotearoa to understand how tax works and what it's used for, as it's an important part of our working lives.”

“Partnering with Te Ara Ahunga Ora to develop financial literacy through the education system has created an opportunity to develop that understanding right from the start.

“We’re excited to see the School Kit released, creating new opportunities to engage with the taxation module content.”

