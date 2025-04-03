UCOL Lecturer Internationally Published & NZ Vet Nurse Of The Year

UCOL is proud to celebrate the ongoing professional achievements of Veterinary Nursing Lecturer, Marcus Flintoff.

In October 2024, Flintoff was named Vet Nurse of the Year by the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association (NZVNA), and now over the last two years, he has accomplished having a total of 12 professional articles accepted for publishing across New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Marcus Flintoff (Photo/Supplied)

“I’ve written nine articles for the NZVNA so far, all of these have focussed on anaesthesia some specifically for equine while the others are about companion animals. One for Australia was specific to equine anaesthesia, while my two for the UK was a two part series called ‘A is for Airway: Intubation for common species’. These two parts were focussed on companion animals, small mammals and birds,” explains Flintoff.

“It’s an honour to have my works chosen for publication, especially in the UK. It’s not especially common to have overseas authors contributing so I’m really pleased. I’d also like to acknowledge my anaesthesiologist mentor, Dr Hiroki Sano, who has kindly peer-reviewed every article I’ve submitted.”

“Each had a similar process, the only main difference was that some of them were a bit stricter than others in terms of getting to the final published product. The UK ones were also double peer-reviewed, so it took a little longer to complete the process. They’ve all been a great experience to go through though,” he explains.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Flintoff’s final article for NZVNA, has been published in the same edition that his interview for winning their Vet Nurse of the Year award will be included.

“It’s a bit of a double whammy, but it’s awesome to see all my work out there for others to be able to use and further their own vet nursing education. It’s a real privilege for others to potentially be quoting my work and research the way I’ve quoted others.”

“I didn’t know anything at all about the nomination that had been submitted for the Vet Nurse of the Year. I found out later that it was written by two of my wonderful colleagues, along with my Te Atakura coach and an outstanding student of mine who had provided evidence supporting the nomination. The whole thing was such an amazing experience and a spectacular feeling of acknowledgment of what I’ve achieved. I’m very grateful.”

© Scoop Media

