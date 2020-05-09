News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

College Of Midwives Gives Shout Out Across Aotearoa To New Mums Mother’s Day Tomorrow (Sunday)

Saturday, 9 May 2020, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand College of Midwives

“New mums and the midwives caring for them have been amazing throughout the pandemic and should be congratulated.” says Alison Eddy, Chief Executive of the College of Midwives.

With around *7231 babies born during Alert Level 4 and 3 in New Zealand, (up to May 9th), mums and midwives have carried on under very challenging circumstances.

“Midwives who are often mums too, have had to carefully manage their own family bubbles while negotiating those of their clients,” says Ms Eddy.

“The College wants to thank them and tell them what they do, what they have done, is outstanding. Women all over New Zealand have got on with it, whether they have been new mums or midwives. To all of those women we say thank you and we salute you.”

*Approx. 60,000 babies born per annum equates to 164.3 babies born per day; 44 days in lock down (to May 9th) means around 7231 babies have been born.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand College of Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 