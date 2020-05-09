College Of Midwives Gives Shout Out Across Aotearoa To New Mums Mother’s Day Tomorrow (Sunday)

“New mums and the midwives caring for them have been amazing throughout the pandemic and should be congratulated.” says Alison Eddy, Chief Executive of the College of Midwives.

With around *7231 babies born during Alert Level 4 and 3 in New Zealand, (up to May 9th), mums and midwives have carried on under very challenging circumstances.

“Midwives who are often mums too, have had to carefully manage their own family bubbles while negotiating those of their clients,” says Ms Eddy.

“The College wants to thank them and tell them what they do, what they have done, is outstanding. Women all over New Zealand have got on with it, whether they have been new mums or midwives. To all of those women we say thank you and we salute you.”

*Approx. 60,000 babies born per annum equates to 164.3 babies born per day; 44 days in lock down (to May 9th) means around 7231 babies have been born.

© Scoop Media

