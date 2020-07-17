News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Even Before COVID-19, Over Half Of All DHBs Not Hitting Cancer Treatment Targets

Friday, 17 July 2020, 6:37 am
Press Release: Cancer Society

11 out of the 20 DHBs did not meet the faster cancer treatment target in the first two quarters of 2019/2020 according to data released late June.

This was before the COVID-19 period which has added even more pressure on the health system.

“This is concerning. We know that the quicker people can be seen for treatment, the better their outcome can be,” says Lucy Elwood, Cancer Society CEO.

“It is important that people who have been told they have a high suspicion of cancer have treatment as soon as they can. Having to wait can also add stress at a difficult time”.

Te Aho o Te Kahu/Cancer Control Agency should be closely looking at this and identifying what needs to be done to get people seen more quickly no matter where they live.

Faster cancer treatment targets track whether patients receive their first cancer treatment within 62 days of being referred with a high suspicion of cancer. The target is 90%.

