Simple Injury Prevention Tips

The benefits of physical activity far outweigh the risks. After all, a sedentary life with no movement will have far reaching and life shortening health outcomes.

Keeping active throughout your life is important. Those with an active lifestyle, rather than being desk bound all day, then heading out for a period of activity have a health and injury prevention advantage. Our bodies are designed to move, and while any movement is beneficial, the impacts of being inactive for 23 hours aren’t overcome in an hour of exercise. The injury prevention lesson here is to make sure you add activity into as much of your day as you can. There will be lifelong health benefits, and when it comes time to do your structured exercise, you will have more range of movement and be less prone to injury.

During the COVID lockdown we saw more people than ever being physically active, which was great news. However, as regular gym goers moved their exercising to their home, the style of exercise changed. With the average person not having access to the full range of equipment and support in their home, people found they stopped parts of their prior exercise regime. The injury prevention lesson in this situation is to remember that our body adapts not just to exercise in general, but to specific types of exercise we do. If there is a break in a type of exercising, then on returning start slowly, and take time to allow your body to get used to that type of physical activity and exercise again.

For some, the stress of managing personal life and work in a small space, along with the other stresses of 2020 have meant that exercise slipped well down the priorities list. For them getting back into exercise is something that has yet to make it back into regular life. Getting back into exercise doesn’t have to be about going straight to previous levels. In fact, the injury prevention lesson for those who have not engaged in structured physical activity for a while is that starting off slowly at lighter levels is safer, and less likely to lead to burnout. Over time, as physical activity levels return, people will be able to increase the intensity and frequency.

Seeking help can be useful when getting started again. Whether someone is a regular or infrequent exerciser, getting support from professionals is going to make it less likely to be injured, and more likely to achieve results. Exercise professionals should be the first contact, and in the case of injury or any health conditions, they will know the right allied health professional to refer you onto for support when needed. Your injury prevention tip here is to seek out an exercise professional that is qualified and independently recognised. through their education and experience, these exercise professionals will know the right steps to prevent injuries.

