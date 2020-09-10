News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Mental Health Group Releases Zero Suicide Aotearoa As Contribution To Suicide Prevention Day

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 9:06 am
Press Release: Platform Trust

“All political parties will relentlessly pursue a future for Aotearoa New Zealand that is built on sustainable wellbeing and zero suicide.” This is the theme of Zero Suicide Aotearoa, a report released today by the cross-party Mental Health and Addiction Wellbeing Group.

Marion Blake, CEO of Platform Trust said the commissioning of research by a cross party-group is world leading. ‘Zero Suicide Aotearoa will help pave the way for future debate and discussion to reach cross-party consensus on Suicide prevention in Aotearoa New Zealand’.

‘This is the first step in building an informed and robust debate for politicians to make actionable changes’ said Marion Blake.

The report was commissioned by the cross-party Mental Health and Addiction Wellbeing Group to highlight the issue of suicide in New Zealand and to stimulate debate about possible policy settings that might reinforce local, regional, and national efforts to prevent suicide.

The cross-party group will use the report to provide members of Parliament with information, evidence, and knowledge to support longer-term thinking around mental health and addiction and its wider impacts in New Zealand. The report will also form the basis for debate once the new government is established.

Stepping outside the political boundaries to focus on effective change has been the cornerstone of the cross-party’s work and their point of difference in getting things done, said Platform Trust CEO Marion Blake on the Cross-Party member’s commitment.

The group was launched at Parliament on 28 August 2019 and includes a member from each party in Parliament. It was formed following a recommendation from the 2018 Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction. The members are Louisa Wall (Labour), Chlöe Swarbrick (Green), Matt Doocey (National), Jenny Marcroft (New Zealand First) and David Seymour (Act).

Platform Trust, an organisation championing the NGO mental health and addiction sector, act as the secretariat for the cross-party group.

Zero Suicide Aotearoa has been released on World Suicide Prevention Day (10 September 2020). World Suicide Prevention Day is observed each year to promote worldwide action to prevent suicides and to raise awareness that suicide is a major preventable cause of premature death.

The theme for the day this year is “Working Together to Prevent Suicide”, which speaks directly to the purpose for the cross-party group - putting politics aside to address New Zealander’s health and wellbeing.

