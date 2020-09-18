News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Mental Health Awareness Week Is Next Week

Friday, 18 September 2020, 10:31 am
Press Release: Mental Health Foundation

Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW) starts on Monday 21 September and this year reflects the challenges we’ve faced together in 2020.

This year’s the theme, Reimagine Wellbeing Together – He Tirohanga Anamata, encourages New Zealanders to reflect on the big and small actions they’ve taken to take care of each other this year, and to look at wellbeing through a new lens.

“We want New Zealanders to reimagine what wellbeing looks and feels like, and believe that wellbeing is possible for everyone,” says MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson.

Mr Robinson acknowledges a level change announcement is due next week, which may bring up feelings of unease, but says he’s proud of how New Zealanders “have rallied together and tackled the challenges of shifting through different levels”.

“Our new normal is quite different. The way we work, go to school and kura, and connect with friends and whānau have all changed this year – so if you’re feeling off balance right now, know that it’s completely normal to feel that way.

“Mental Health Awareness Week is a timely reminder of how important it is to embrace the simple things we can do each day to really help strengthen our wellbeing – that’s what will help us during the tough times.”

Robyn Shearer, Deputy-Director General, Mental Health and Addiction at the Ministry of Health agrees. “I’m particularly pleased to hear so many schools and kura are taking part this year as we know it’s been a particularly hard time for our young people, with disruptions and concerns about what will be waiting for them when they leave school or tertiary education.”

“It’s been a very unusual year. It’s more important than ever to remind ourselves and each other that there are things we can do every day to look after our mental wellbeing. And taking care of each other and being kind is up there at the top of the list.”

Across Aotearoa, almost 10,000 workplaces, communities, whānau, schools and kura will be celebrating the taonga/treasure that is our mental health.

Each day of MHAW has a theme inspired by Te Whare Tapa Whā, a model developed by Māori health advocate and MHF patron Sir Mason Durie.

“Te Whare Tapa Whā helps us to find ways to look after our taha wairua (spiritual health), taha tinana (physical health), taha hinengaro (emotional and mental health), taha whānau (family and friends). When all these things are in balance, including the whenua (foundations) we thrive. When one or more of these is out of balance, our wellbeing is impacted,” says Thomas Strickland, Kaiwhakarite Māori Development Specialist, MHF.

The daily MHAW themes are:

Monday 21 September: Whānau

Recharge with others / Whiria te muka tangata

Tuesday 22 September: Wairua

Rediscover everyday wonder / Whāia ngā mīharotanga o ia rā

Wednesday 23 September: Whenua

Return to nature / Hono ki te taiao

Thursday 24 September: Tinana

Refuel your body / Whakamarohi tō tinana

Friday 25 September: Hinengaro

Refresh your mind / Whāngaia tō hinengaro

These themes will be used as part of the popular wellbeing photo challenge which runs from 21-25 September. New Zealanders are encouraged to take photos related to the theme to show what wellbeing looks like to them.

Visit mhaw.nz for ideas on how you can get involved in the week at your workplace, school or kura, whānau or community.

More info

· Mental Health Awareness Week is 21-27 September 2020.

· To learn about the week or register for updates, visit mhaw.nz.

· Kiwis can download free resources (including posters, e-signatures or a workplace resource).

· Hashtags: #MHAWNZ #ReimagineWellbeingTogether #HeTirhangaAnamata

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mental Health Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 