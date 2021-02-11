News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Food Hardship Report Highlights Lived Food Realities For Whanau

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Toi Tangata

The first 1000 days of life have the potential to set us up for good health across our lives and are when good nutrition can have the greatest impact. But while good nutrition in early childhood is essential for growth, brain development, and the establishment of healthy eating behaviours, food insecurity in Aotearoa New Zealand is of growing concern. Although it comes as no surprise to Toi Tangata, the release of the University of Auckland and University of Otago’s Food Hardship and Early Childhood Nutrition Report has shone a worrying spotlight on the impacts food hardship has on young children’s nutrition.

The three types of food hardship the study focused on was whether families had:

• Been forced to buy cheaper food to pay for other things they needed.

• Gone without fresh fruit and vegetables because of cost.

• Used special food grants or food banks in the past 12 months.

The report highlights that nearly half of families struggle to access healthy food in their child’s first year of life with Māori and Pasifika families much more likely to have experienced all types of food hardship, and for food hardship to persist across the pre-school period.

Toi Tangata Kaiārahi, Haylee Koroi, is not surprised by the findings of the report and says the way the health system currently speaks to whānau about food is severely limited, focusing on aspects such as good and bad foods, and nutritional content that doesn’t resonate with families.

“It is so important that we take steps to ensure that all families can provide their children with healthy food during this time when their brains and bodies are growing so rapidly. When we speak to whānau we find that the way they relate to food systems is so broad; whānau Māori perceive food systems as much more than what it nutritionally contains or what it does, physically, for our bodies.”

“Our relationships to food are vast – kai connects us to place, to Atua, to whānau; It connects to our emotional, physical, and spiritual bodies. Our ability to connect to food systems in this way continues to be interrupted by western health systems, as well as social and environmental inequities. These systems impact on the food security of our whānau. By addressing these inequities and using the knowledge of our ancestors we can return to positive relationships with our kai,” says Koroi.

Toi Tangata acknowledges the government has made positive steps towards supporting communities to become food secure, but believes more needs to be done. It would be beneficial to look into kaupapa Māori frameworks and initiatives which increase the affordability, availability and promotion of healthy food as well as positive food environments to help whānau become more food secure. Economic stability and local infrastructure around food growth and distribution so communities can access locally grown kai is also a factor that needs to be considered.

About Toi Tangata

Toi Tangata is a national Māori agency which develops, delivers, and champions kaupapa Māori based approaches to kori (physical activity) and kai (nutrition). They are a team of specialists dedicated to health approaches informed by mātauranga Māori.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toi Tangata on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 