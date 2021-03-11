News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Frontline Mental Health Services Desperate For Action

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists says frontline mental health workers are overwhelmed by skyrocketing demand and have seen no meaningful progress despite the promises of the 2018 mental health inquiry.

In assessing progress on the recommendations from the inquiry, the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission describes frustration over the pace of change and the speed at which funding is being delivered. It suggests some progress has been made but points to an urgent need for an overarching plan.

ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says while the Commission’s report is welcome, it does not reflect the dire situation facing patients and those trying to provide services on the ground.

“I think staff would argue that there has been no meaningful change to the system at all, with acute and community psychiatric services completely overwhelmed and in crisis,” she says.

ASMS recently asked psychiatrist members to detail their experiences. Below are a few of their comments.

“Increasingly we are seeing people turning up later into the course of their illness, or patients who were already on the waiting list turning up at the emergency department, because the wait list is months long. We are seeing things reaching a crisis point for people more often. Usually, we’d be able to intervene earlier and stop someone from getting to crisis point, but we can’t do that if we don’t have enough staff”.

“We haven’t increased inpatient beds in 20 years and the population has increased, so there needs to be more sub-acute beds. A lot of our beds are blocked by people because there is no accommodation and then we can’t get crisis patients in or they come in later and so they’re sicker”.

“We are highly under-resourced – there just aren’t enough staff, not enough resources. There is huge demand, really, really high need and we’ve been significantly impacted not just by high rates of severe mental illness but significant deprivation, homelessness, poverty, substance abuse issues, and not being able to get resources to address those needs”.

ASMS believes the long-term lack of workforce planning and investment to match the growing demand for mental health services has compounded the problems.

“We know we’re well short of psychiatrists but there’s been no assessment of how many we actually need to provide a quality service and what is urgently needed is a kind of national ‘job sizing’ of the psychiatrist workforce”.

Sarah Dalton adds that improvements to mental health and wellbeing go hand in hand with social determinants such as poor housing and poverty and that is where many of the remedies lie.

“This is especially important with mental health where there isn’t enough supported accommodation, and many vulnerable patients are homeless. They fall through the cracks because they are not in a position to access healthcare”.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 