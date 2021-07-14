News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

RSV’s Toll On Health Services – Expert Reaction

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Science Media Centre

A sharp spike in respiratory syncytial virus – a highly-contagious, flu-like illness – is especially affecting kids and babies, and stretching hospital emergency departments.

What are the impacts of this outbreak for New Zealand’s health services now, and how would services cope with a COVID-19 outbreak in the community?

The SMC asked experts to comment on the situation.

Natalie Anderson, Senior Lecturer and Bachelor of Nursing Year 2 Director, School of Nursing, University of Auckland, comments:

“The sharp rise in the number of young children sick with RSV has overwhelmed our Emergency Departments (EDs) this week, with many experiencing a record number of daily presentations. The outbreak is taking a toll on the wellbeing of staff as well as the affected children and whānau. Caring for children and babies with breathing problems due to RSV is challenging, requiring both isolation precautions and close monitoring. Even where sick infants do not need hospitalisation, exhausted and anxious parents need guidance, reassurance, and support. As many nurses have young families or caregiving responsibilities, the RSV outbreak is also exacerbating understaffing.

“ED staff are overwhelmed and experiencing alarming rates of burnout. As highlighted in our recently-published paper, a lack of resources to provide quality patient care is a key barrier to workplace wellbeing for ED staff. Skilled, experienced ED nurses are resigning in record numbers, seeking safer, more-satisfying and better-remunerated roles. Hospitals are now struggling to recruit nurses, with some DHBs reporting hundreds of nursing vacancies.

“Our health system is constantly working at full capacity, with no room for this sort of surge demand. Efficiency may be ideal for an automated factory production line, but the health system depends on humans to provide care to humans. We need to work within a resilient system that allows us safe spaces and adequate time to care. No-one wants distressed children with RSV and their exhausted parents to be cared for on floors or in corridors by overwhelmed staff, but this is the reality in our EDs, right now. Imagine what will happen if we add a COVID-19 community outbreak into this mix.”

Conflict of interest statement: Dr Natalie Anderson is a Senior Lecturer, Emergency Department staff nurse and College of Emergency Nurses New Zealand committee member.

Professor Graham Le Gros, Immunologist, Director (Chief Executive) Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, Programme Director Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand – Ohu Kaupare Huaketo (VAANZ), comments:

“The overwhelming effects on New Zealand’s paediatric emergency care from the recent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) outbreak in New Zealand infants and the elderly is an important ‘wake up call’ of how vulnerable health systems are to serious infectious diseases that get into communities of susceptible people.

“It gives us clear-eyed insight of what a COVID-19 outbreak in the community would look like in New Zealand.

“It is also an important wake-up call that we need to have a vaccine against RSV. There is none available, with the best one currently being trialled here in New Zealand. We need to do everything we can to support safe RSV vaccine development as soon as possible – so that future generations of mums and dads do not have to face the terror of this infection in their little babies.

“RSV is a serious disease that needs to be eliminated from the list of childhood infections that affect our communities.”

Conflict of interest statement: “Professor Le Gros is Programme Director of the Government-funded Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand – Ohu Kaupare Huaketo, a partnership between the Malaghan Institute, the University of Otago and Victoria University of Wellington.”

© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 