Support Kidney Health NZ and Kidney Kids

Support Kidney Health New Zealand and Kidney Kids to urgently raise $20,000 to help young people struggling with kidney disease

Kidney Health New Zealand and Kidney Kids have partnered with The Good Sell (www.thegoodsell.co.nz ) to be one of their upcoming campaigns for September. Our aim with this Campaign is to raise $20,000 to help young people struggling on dialysis who don't get to do many of the things that other youngsters do. This campaign is teaming up to support young people overcome the restrictions of dialysis and kidney disease and let them go to school regularly, play sport, and just hang out with their friends.

How can you help? Start rummaging through your garage and find a few somethings that you could list on The Good Sell platform (www.thegoodsell.co.nz). All you have to do is wait for our launch on the 6th September, list your item and choose a percentage that you would like to donate to Kidney Health New Zealand. 25%, 50%, 75% or even 100% are all options! More details here

