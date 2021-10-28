News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Profit-for-good Company Meetmagic To Raise Thousands For Cure Kids

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: CureKids

Profit-for-good company meetmagic to raise thousands for Cure Kids through meaningful connections between NZ execs and leaders in innovation, finance and IT

With the goal of providing meaningful human connections that empower organisational growth and social change whilst raising hundreds of thousands for charity, meetmagic has brought its ‘meeting for good formula’ to Aotearoa.

After success in Australia, meetmagic has attracted many of the world’s influential business minds across IT, finance, innovation and leadership to play their part in providing the ‘best meetings on Earth’. Donating their time, energy and passion, these leaders and meetmagic will be giving back to Cure Kids whilst helping organisations across the country.

“This is a ‘meeting of the minds’ platform that enables business to give back to their communities,” says Cure Kids CEO Frances Benge. “We are delighted to be chosen as the charity of choice and to be a part of an innovative new way of raising funds that also benefits New Zealand business.”

Cure Kids is New Zealand’s largest charitable child health organisation that funds research into a wide range of illnesses and conditions that affect Kiwi children – proceeds from the initiative will go towards projects including childhood obesity, youth mental health, neurological disorders and childhood cancers.

The concept is simple. Executives donate 45 minutes of their time to meet with organisations interested in their valuable insights and expertise to help them grow their business. Of the $1000 charged for each meeting, meetmagic donates $700 per meeting to Cure Kids.

Attracting top talent to be involved has not been an issue for meetmagic. Recently expanding into the UK and Singapore, the profit-for-good company has over 800 C-suite executives who have hosted 750+ meetings with close to 3000 further pledged.

The calibre and volume of participants in New Zealand is no different. An impressive variety of close to 50 Executives have pledged their time including leaders from Downer NZ, Adidas North America, Kiwibank, and Rodd & Gunn as well as former All Black coach Sir Graham Henry.

“With meetings already in progress and a further 400 secured, Cure Kids stands to benefit hugely from this partnership,” says Benge.

meetmagic founder Carl Gough says he chose Cure Kids because of the incredible impact the charity is making.

“It’s a really good fit for us,” said Gough. “With Cure Kids being the largest funder of child health research outside of government, we know they can help deliver on our dream to help improve the lives of children around the world. Not only that, we get to help New Zealand business and connect them with leaders in their field of interest all while raising money. It’s a win for all involved.”

“For executives these meetings fit into the regular work week, with no financial commitments, other obligations or behaviour change. They are assisting with leadership development throughout the country and making a measurable social contribution,” said Gough.

Brian Ferris, Chief Technology & Data Officer at Loyalty NZ has been working with meetmagic for several months now and has arranged five meetings. “For no extra effort on my part we were able to help out a worthy cause simply by routing an enquiry through meetmagic. Apart from the great work meetmagic is doing to support charities, their helpful professionalism is helping build my knowledge base and save me time.”

meetmagic has to date raised over $640,000, with a further $2.6 million pledged and have assisted over 19,000 children through their partnering charity initiatives worldwide.

To celebrate the meetmagic and Cure Kids partnership, a live LinkedIn event is being held this Friday, 29th October at 11am with CEO of Kiwibank, Steve Jurkovich revealing his secrets to succeeding at the top and the impact of giving back. Cure Kids Business Development Manager Brendan Pongia and meetmagic CEO Carl Gough will also be part of the conversation discussing how meetmagic have helped Kiwibank stay competitive and create a purpose-driven business.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CureKids on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 