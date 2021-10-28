Profit-for-good Company Meetmagic To Raise Thousands For Cure Kids

Profit-for-good company meetmagic to raise thousands for Cure Kids through meaningful connections between NZ execs and leaders in innovation, finance and IT

With the goal of providing meaningful human connections that empower organisational growth and social change whilst raising hundreds of thousands for charity, meetmagic has brought its ‘meeting for good formula’ to Aotearoa.

After success in Australia, meetmagic has attracted many of the world’s influential business minds across IT, finance, innovation and leadership to play their part in providing the ‘best meetings on Earth’. Donating their time, energy and passion, these leaders and meetmagic will be giving back to Cure Kids whilst helping organisations across the country.

“This is a ‘meeting of the minds’ platform that enables business to give back to their communities,” says Cure Kids CEO Frances Benge. “We are delighted to be chosen as the charity of choice and to be a part of an innovative new way of raising funds that also benefits New Zealand business.”

Cure Kids is New Zealand’s largest charitable child health organisation that funds research into a wide range of illnesses and conditions that affect Kiwi children – proceeds from the initiative will go towards projects including childhood obesity, youth mental health, neurological disorders and childhood cancers.

The concept is simple. Executives donate 45 minutes of their time to meet with organisations interested in their valuable insights and expertise to help them grow their business. Of the $1000 charged for each meeting, meetmagic donates $700 per meeting to Cure Kids.

Attracting top talent to be involved has not been an issue for meetmagic. Recently expanding into the UK and Singapore, the profit-for-good company has over 800 C-suite executives who have hosted 750+ meetings with close to 3000 further pledged.

The calibre and volume of participants in New Zealand is no different. An impressive variety of close to 50 Executives have pledged their time including leaders from Downer NZ, Adidas North America, Kiwibank, and Rodd & Gunn as well as former All Black coach Sir Graham Henry.

“With meetings already in progress and a further 400 secured, Cure Kids stands to benefit hugely from this partnership,” says Benge.

meetmagic founder Carl Gough says he chose Cure Kids because of the incredible impact the charity is making.

“It’s a really good fit for us,” said Gough. “With Cure Kids being the largest funder of child health research outside of government, we know they can help deliver on our dream to help improve the lives of children around the world. Not only that, we get to help New Zealand business and connect them with leaders in their field of interest all while raising money. It’s a win for all involved.”

“For executives these meetings fit into the regular work week, with no financial commitments, other obligations or behaviour change. They are assisting with leadership development throughout the country and making a measurable social contribution,” said Gough.

Brian Ferris, Chief Technology & Data Officer at Loyalty NZ has been working with meetmagic for several months now and has arranged five meetings. “For no extra effort on my part we were able to help out a worthy cause simply by routing an enquiry through meetmagic. Apart from the great work meetmagic is doing to support charities, their helpful professionalism is helping build my knowledge base and save me time.”

meetmagic has to date raised over $640,000, with a further $2.6 million pledged and have assisted over 19,000 children through their partnering charity initiatives worldwide.

To celebrate the meetmagic and Cure Kids partnership, a live LinkedIn event is being held this Friday, 29th October at 11am with CEO of Kiwibank, Steve Jurkovich revealing his secrets to succeeding at the top and the impact of giving back. Cure Kids Business Development Manager Brendan Pongia and meetmagic CEO Carl Gough will also be part of the conversation discussing how meetmagic have helped Kiwibank stay competitive and create a purpose-driven business.

