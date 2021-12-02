News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Formal Acknowledgement Of FASD Failings One Step Closer

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 9:18 am
Press Release: Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust

An updated statement of response from the Crown regarding WAI 2624, which is part of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry (WAI 2575) and the Justice System Kaupapa Inquiry (WAI 3060), admits there is no New Zealand specific data on the prevalence of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) and the extent of the issue is quantified only by overseas data.

“Several thousand New Zealanders are born with FASD every year - disproportionately Maaori. It is not acceptable they are unable to access the help they need,” says lead claimant for WAI 2624 and Tiamana Whakahaere (Executive Chairman) of Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust, Raawiri (David) Ratuu.

“Until we understand the full effects of FASD, the Crown cannot reasonably discharge its duty to look after our people - all people - who are living with the effects of FASD.”

“While I am relieved the claim is finally bringing to light the destructive impact alcohol has on Maaori communities, our top priority must be enacting change in order to prevent further harm.”

Mr Ratuu laid the initial WAI 2624 claim in 2017, focusing on the legislative failings of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 (the Act) and the subsequent prejudice suffered by Maaori as a result of those failings.

Despite the Government acknowledging the Act was no longer fit for purpose, action is yet to be seen.

“Recent evidence shows that 15 people die from alcohol-related causes every week. This equates to 570 preventable deaths since the Government announced a review of the law was being considered in March. The time for action is now.”

The hearing is set for early next year. Documents filed with the Waitangi Tribunal can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 