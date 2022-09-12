World Suicide Prevention Day 2022 Has Gone Largely Unnoticed

Saturday 10th September was ‘World Suicide Prevention Day 2022’ and with media focused on the Queens passing and the boating tragedy in Kaikoura it appears to have gone un noticed.

Since Saturday (up to today) 6 people (NZ coroners reported statics) have lost their lives due to suicide, yet even on a focused day , the 10th of September, this has gone largely unnoticed.

Is this because suicide prevent is too hard , or even as the experts suggest, not preventable?

Here’s some facts;

Not talking about suicide has not worked!

Did you know?

65% of completed suicides – the person had no contact with any health professional regarding psychological distress in the 6 years prior to their death.

35% of completed suicides had contact within 12 months of a contact. (NZ coroners reports)

There is a 20/80 split – Males/Females – attempted/completed.

The suicide rate in New Zealand has risen by 7.2% over the past 10 years yet again, with a different lens, Youth suicide did not rise during this period.

The majority of completed suicides are males 35 to 60 years of age. (MHF, NZ coroners/WHO).

“Debunking myths about suicide helps encourage compassion and understanding” By Kristen Rogers, CNN is worth a read.

The statement , “There is no suicide prevention, only a level of predictability” has a real truth about this statement that is made by many health professionals.

Reflect on the facts that are evident above.

Reflect on that fact that the majority of people who take their life were older males, the silent group. Farming, construction are areas of real and known concern.

There are predictabilities in these sectors, however those that need knowledge and understanding remain silent.

I have recently undertaken and engaged with these sectors and the messages are clear.

How to build management defences rather than after the fact initiatives.

The confidential questions asked at the courses demonstrate the desire to learn about,

Normal vs abnormal behaviours,

Openly and frankly discuss suicide, its predictabilities,

What interventions, if any can be applied,

How to support or engage before someone becomes so unwell that suicide becomes the option.

How, why can anyone get to the stage of taking their own life?

Why can’t services cope, intervene?

What can we/you do to prevent suicide?

To the 65% who say or do not talk to anyone, nothing!

To those are unwell at the stage of seeking help via professional interventions, support them through knowledge and understanding.

Support yourself by gaining knowledge and understanding and some tools to build the defences required in everyday life.

Today , while writing this, I am saddened by the death of the Queen.

I am saddened by the lose of life in Kaikoura, but today, as with every other day, I am saddened by the loss of life due to suicide.

My hope is that the that many are doing to limit the loss of life by suicide ask themselves, as I do every day, is this preventable?. If so what are you going to do to help build the management defences of those around you?

