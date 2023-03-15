PREKURE Helps Reverse Effects Of Type 2 Diabetes

A lifestyle medicine programme aimed at improving health outcomes for those impacted by type 2 diabetes has achieved significant positive results. Lifestyle medicine uses evidence-based therapeutic lifestyle interventions to treat chronic conditions.

The programme, which was developed by PREKURE, an organisation focused on preventative lifestyle medicine, found 100% of participants who elected to share data in a 12-week trial achieved reduced blood sugar levels through its diabetes programme and half achieved a clinically significant reduction in their blood sugar levels.

The trial, funded by AIA NZ, Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest life insurer, was for a group of its customers managing type 2 diabetes or who are pre-diabetic.

Grant Schofield, PREKURE Chief Science Officer, says diabetes diagnoses are on the rise, putting a strain on New Zealand’s healthcare system, but that diet and lifestyle changes can achieve significant health improvements.

“Approximately one in 20 New Zealanders have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. By 2040, this is projected to almost double to one in 10. This is undoubtedly going to impose a huge burden both on our health system and Kiwi families.

“But it doesn’t have to be that way. PREKURE is centred on disease prevention through lifestyle medicine. The 12-week trial equipped the participants with achievable diet changes, one-on-one health coaching, and group health coaching sessions to keep them focused and on track towards their goals,” says Grant.

“Seeing all participants report a reduced blood sugar level, which is a key diabetes indicator, compared to when they started the trial was incredible. Participants also lost an average of 5kgs in excess body weight throughout the trial, which was another fantastic outcome, demonstrating the dedication they had to the programme.

“Crucially, all those who participated in the trial are now better equipped to self-manage their diabetes or help reverse their pre-diabetes diagnosis altogether.”

One participant was able to achieve exactly that. For Tracy, high cholesterol and pre-diabetes diagnoses at a routine GP check-up was a shock. Motivated to act, she jumped at the chance to join the PREKURE trial and start making lifestyle changes for herself and her family.

Through PREKURE’s weekly group meetings, Tracy was able to build connections, share her journey and hear from others on the trial. Transitioning to PREKURE’s low-carb-healthy-fat diet, she learned about how to manage and reduce her blood glucose levels through her food choices. It was a revelation to learn the science behind the nutrition that best worked for her body, creating life-changing results.

Not only did Tracy clear her pre-diabetic status during the PREKURE programme, she also lost nearly 10kg. The 12-week trial became more than a step away from type 2 diabetes, but a new lifestyle for her whole family.

AIA NZ spokesperson, Len Elikhis, AIA NZ Chief Product and Investments Officer, found the programme’s results and the real-world impacts the PREKURE programme had on participants’ lives inspiring.

“We’re proud to support a programme which is really making a difference. We’ve already witnessed the transformative effect it’s having on the lives of everyday New Zealanders,” says Len.

“For many participants, the programme was life changing. Hearing that you are pre-diabetic or being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes is a huge wake-up call for many. Fortunately, there is strong international evidence that metabolic conditions, like diabetes, can be improved or reversed through nutrition.

“With the help of the PREKURE’s nutritional science and preventative healthcare approach and also AIA Vitality, our science-backed health and wellbeing programme, we’ve heard incredible stories of people beating their diagnosis and taking steps to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

About AIA New Zealand

AIA New Zealand is a leading life insurer with over 40 years’ experience in the New Zealand market and is part of the AIA Group, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. With a unique customer value proposition focused on life, health and wellbeing, AIA New Zealand’s purpose is to help Kiwis live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

About PREKURE

PREKURE is a high impact social organisation and leading provider of university level training in preventative lifestyle medicine. They are leading a shift in the Aotearoa healthcare system towards prevention and lifestyle medicine as treatment to prevent chronic disease and to extend the human health span. Their educational platforms bring scientific evidence of prevention treatment into tangible practice and impact as they work to train health coaches, upskill healthcare professionals, and provide workforce development training for corporates and communities.

