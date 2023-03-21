Radius Thornleigh Park Responds To High Demand For Aged Care Beds In Taranaki - Opens New Wings

Radius Thornleigh Park, a leading aged care provider in New Plymouth, is pleased to announce the opening of two new wings. The addition boasts 24 newly built premium aged care rooms. The new wings will provide much needed high-quality aged care and hospital level care beds for seniors in New Plymouth.

The new aged care rooms at Radius Thornleigh Park are purpose-built and designed with comfort and wellbeing in mind

Radius Thornleigh Park is situated in Highlands Park, four kilometres out of New Plymouth CBD, a region known for a shortage of aged care capacity, a concern voiced by Te Whatu Ora – Taranaki. Radius Care quickly moved to increase the size of the facility to meet demand and deliver quality health care to the region’s aging population.

Using clever design and existing land Radius Care was able to create the new wing after just 14 months of construction time. Radius Thornleigh Park can now offer the Taranaki region 24 beautifully designed new aged care rooms that are packed with comfort and amenities such as ensuites.

The newly opened wing, with its high spec and purpose-built design, also has a new commercial kitchen, a refurbished main dining area, and lounges for families, friends, and residents to socialise. The new rooms are also surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens.

The build was done by local company Livingstone Building Limited.

Andrew Peskett, CEO of Radius Care, says:

“The newly opened wing will provide much-needed accommodation and care to respond to the growing demand for aged care services in the Taranaki region. Some regions remain underserved with Kiwis needing to drive considerable distances to see Mum and Dad. That shouldn’t be the case. The new wings at Radius Care Thornleigh Park ensures people can see their loved ones locally and that their loved ones are getting the care they need. Radius Care’s aged and dementia care offering is unique and focuses on high acuity and quality care. We are delighted to be able to provide exceptional care to our residents and bring economic benefits to New Plymouth by providing additional job opportunities.”

Local artists have contributed artworks that will be on display in the new wing. This will be an opportunity to showcase the works of local artists while also providing an enriched and inspiring atmosphere for the residents.

Radius Thornleigh Park will be holding a grand opening event for the 24 new premium care rooms this Thursday 23rd of March at 2 pm. Glen Bennett, the local Member of Parliament for New Plymouth, will attend the ceremony to celebrate the expansion of services this offers to seniors in New Plymouth.

