Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Doctors’ Strike Shows How Important Funding Is For Healthcare Sector

Monday, 6 May 2024, 12:14 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

On the eve of the Resident Medical Officers’ strike, leading healthcare provider ProCare is calling for the government to re-assess funding for the entire healthcare workforce.

Dr Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare says: “At 7am tomorrow morning, around 2,000 Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) are due to go on strike for 25 hours due to pay disputes. It is disappointing that we have got to this point, however, if we don’t financially compensate our healthcare workers appropriately, then we are likely to continue to see more of this type of industrial action going forward.

“In addition to increased strike action, we also risk losing this talent offshore where pay-rates are much higher, and cost of living is more affordable. Therefore, it is imperative that we appreciate and retain our new medical workforce through appropriate remuneration increases,” warns Dr Moffitt.

“Concern around the increasing disparity between SMO (Senior Medical Officer) pay scales and GP remuneration must also be addressed as a greater priority,” concludes Dr Moffitt.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “We appreciate how difficult it is at the moment given the financial constraints the government is facing, however, appropriately funding the entire healthcare workforce is imperative if we want to retain our workforce and for our population to live well.

“With more and more patients finding it harder to either enrol with a GP or see a GP in a timely manner, it is imperative that take a ‘whole of healthcare’ approach rather than a piecemeal approach. Providing minor increases in funding for small sectors of the healthcare workforce isn’t working. It is crucial that the government addresses funding across the entire healthcare sector, and with urgency,” concludes Norwell.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 