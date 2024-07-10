Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Public Health Warning Removed For Marine Biotoxin In Shellfish

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has removed the public health warning against collecting shellfish harvested from Waimairi Beach to the southern head of Lyttelton Harbour (Adderley Head). The affected area included Lyttelton Harbour and the Avon and Heathcote River Estuary.

Further sampling of shellfish from the area have shown toxins are now at safe levels.

There are no other shellfish biotoxin warnings in place.

Find out more:

  • Check shellfish biotoxin alerts
  • Food Safety for Seafood Gatherers booklet
  • Causes and symptoms of toxic shellfish poisoning
  • Toxic algal blooms
  • Collecting Shellfish and Keeping Them Safe
