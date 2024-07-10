Public Health Warning Removed For Marine Biotoxin In Shellfish

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has removed the public health warning against collecting shellfish harvested from Waimairi Beach to the southern head of Lyttelton Harbour (Adderley Head). The affected area included Lyttelton Harbour and the Avon and Heathcote River Estuary.

Further sampling of shellfish from the area have shown toxins are now at safe levels.

There are no other shellfish biotoxin warnings in place.

